As his farewell tour winds down, WWE Superstar John Cena only has a few dates remaining as an in-ring competitor, and yet, Jake “The Snake” Roberts thinks he has overstayed his welcome.

During an interview with GamesHub, Roberts discussed final runs. He said he'd love to see “Stone Cold” Steve Austin get one “last match,” but Cena, meanwhile, has been around “too long.”

When asked if any older wrestlers are being “overused,” Roberts named Cena. “Of course, I think John Cena's playing them up,” he said.

The interviewer then responded, “He's been there a while, hasn't he?” Roberts then fired back, “Way too long.”

He did not elaborate further. It does not sound like Roberts is a big fan of big farewell tours and matches. He also criticized Bill Goldberg's recent retirement match and late-career antics. When asked if he “went on a bit too long,” Roberts said, “Yeah, yeah.”

Is John Cena's WWE farewell tour going on “too long”?

Article Continues Below

Whether or not Cena's farewell tour is going on “too long” is up to fans. As it got started, Cena said he'd work “around 36 dates” throughout 2025. Now, he has under 10 before he calls it a career.

His next match will take place at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, 2025. He will face Brock Lesnar for (presumably) the last time in their storied careers.

Cena has been one of WWE's top stars for over two decades. 2025 has been about giving back to his loyal fans. He has given fans around the world a chance to see him one last time before he hangs up the jean shorts.

His farewell tour began during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. He then competed at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41.

At WrestleMania 41, Cena won his record-breaking 17th world championship from Cody Rhodes. During his title reign, he had successful defenses against Randy Orton, R-Truth, and CM Punk. His reign came to an end at SummerSlam at the hands of Rhodes.