The Kansas City Chiefs will tell you it is business as usual as they begin training camp for the 2024-25 season. But we know better. There is a different feel to this upcoming campaign, which is one that this dynasty is intent on ending with a third consecutive Super Bowl win. When striving towards a feat that no other NFL team has ever accomplished, it can be necessary to channel a new mindset or even a more ramped-up intensity. But Travis Kelce is just bringing back the classics.

The all-time great tight end showed up to camp with his famed mustache, a stark deviation from the thick beard he sported during his triumphant effort in Super Bowl 58 (nine catches for 93 yards). Kelce brushed the patch of hair above his lip, much to the delight of the fans in attendance, before thanking everyone for coming to support the champions.

“KILLA STACHE IS BACK,” the team's posted on X, formerly Twitter, appearing to be just as excited as Chiefs Kingdom is for the look. The mustache is making a bit of a comeback in sports, especially with Pittsburgh Pirates pitching phenom Paul Skenes bursting on the scene in the MLB this year. The stache, which accompanied Kelce's El Travador persona, has preceded big things for him in the past and fans hope it foretells more success this season.

KC has an even bigger target on its back now that it is pursuing a three-peat, so it is crucial for the top guys to come through. Travis Kelce recorded 93 receptions, 984 yards and five touchdowns in what was a down year for him in 2023-24, but he stepped up in the playoffs (32 receptions on 37 targets for 355 yards and three TDs in four games).

Maybe the return of the mustache will give the four-time First-Team All-Pro some added confidence going into his 12th NFL season. If nothing else, it should help keep the Chiefs a bit looser as they prepare to defend their crown once again.