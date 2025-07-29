Marcus Morris has been denied bond after being arrested on a fraud charge at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday, according to TMZ. The judge made the decision during a Tuesday hearing where the 35-year-old appeared in handcuffs. Is Morris cooked?

“The wording is crazy,” Marcus’ brother Markieff Morris posted on X. “Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud shit. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this shit man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird shit gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!”

Just so everyone understands this is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks or whatever the hell. This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino. Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity! https://t.co/nLT5uCGMcT — Yony Noy (@YonyNoy1) July 28, 2025

According to the arrest report, Morris was booked on a felony charge of Fraud – Writing a Check with Insufficient Funds. The report also noted that the charge is tied to another open case in a different state, leading to Morris being held without bond.

Ongoing legal trouble

This isn’t Morris’ first brush with legal issues. In 2012, he entered a diversion program following a battery charge, and in 2015, he was found not guilty of assault stemming from a non-NBA basketball brawl that also involved Markieff.

Morris’ agent Yony Noy provided context about the current situation, stating on X that the charge is connected to an unpaid casino marker. In Nevada, a casino marker exceeding $1,200 can result in an arrest warrant being issued.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, Morris’ attorneys argued that he was already working to pay off his debt and that releasing him would allow him to resolve the matter faster. However, the judge denied their request for bond, saying Morris would only be released for extradition or if the warrants against him were withdrawn.

Marcus Morris has another hearing scheduled for late August, though there is hope that the issue will be resolved before then.