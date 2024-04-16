It's official: Travis Kelce will be a game show host.
TMZ reports the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs tight end will be the host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?
The new game show will be on Prime Video. So far, 20 episodes have been ordered for the spinoff of the smash hit Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
According to the press release on Amazon Studios: “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? offers a fun, new twist on the premise of the original popular format. Each game will welcome an adult contestant who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from stage, screen, and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize. They are not competing against the stars…they're enlisting their help and, in some cases, can even “cheat” off of them. And on the final question, worth $100,000, the contestant selects one celebrity to discuss the answer with before locking in. The final question is always at the 6th-grade level.”
The show should attract an audience. After all, Kelce is famous enough for playing NFL football, but when you add in the fact that he's Taylor Swift's boyfriend, he's now reached mega-stardom.
As for what he thinks about the new gig, he's obviously pretty stoked.
What does Travis Kelce think of hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?
“I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter than a Celebrity,” Kelce said. “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I'm just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”
Jeff Foxworthy hosted Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, which premiered in 2007 and had a record-breaking 27 million viewers. It is the No. 1 game show premiere in broadcast television history.
“For years, fans around the world have tested their smarts with this fun, nostalgic game show, and we look forward to bring this reimagined format to Prime Video,” Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios said. “Travis has proven to be an incredible talent on and off the field, and we appreciate the trust he has placed in us with his first foray into television. His natural, comedic dynamic with our panelists and guests, coupled with some exciting new twists, will keep our global customers coming back week after week.”
As of now, no debut date is known.
We'll see what Travis Kelce can do with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? And who knows — maybe one of the celebs playing along could be Taylor Swift. She has to be pretty good at music trivia, right?