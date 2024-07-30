Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce have had notable NFL careers. Each are Super Bowl champions and could be future Hall of Famers. The two brothers have gained further attention through their “New Heights” podcast, which they are reportedly seeking a lucrative deal for.

Travis and Jason Kelce are reportedly eyeing a contract in the range of $100 million for their podcast, per Anne Steel of the Wall Street Journal.

As of July 30, the New Heights Podcast has 2.42 million subscribers. The Kelces' desired compensation is fitting, given the reach they have. It will be interesting to see how things develop as they continue their off-the-field endeavors.

The news comes just months after Jason Kelce retired from the NFL. He spent 13 seasons with the Eagles, amassing seven Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro honors, and one Super Bowl. Kelce was emotional during his announcement press conference, fondly reflecting on his career.

“It took a lot of hard work and determination getting here,” an emotional Kelce said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it, I wish I still was. Few things gave me more joy than proving someone wrong.”

Despite Kelce's football tenure coming to an end, his brother Travis still going strong.

Travis Kelce looks to lead Chiefs to unprecedented feat

Travis Kelce is preparing to enter his 10th season with Kansas City. He has helped lead the team to three Super Bowls in five years, with two back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. The 34-year-old amassed totals of 984 passing yards and five touchdowns during the 2023-24 season. Kelce has been a go-to target for teammate and fellow star Patrick Mahomes.

Despite Kelce's body accumulating more wear and tear, he revealed that he does not plan on retiring like his brother anytime soon.

“I really can’t put a timeframe on [retirement]. I love coming to work every single day. I know there’s opportunities for me outside of football,” Kelce said during the 2024 offseason, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “I’m going to keep going until the wheels fall off. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen anytime soon.”

Kelce wants to help the Chiefs make NFL history by achieving their third championship in a row in 2025. With the talent and leadership Kansas City, retains, the goal is possible. It will be interesting to watch Kelce and his brother continue their endeavors during this exciting period.