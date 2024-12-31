Now that the Eras Tour is over and the Kansas City Chiefs' regular season is ending, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are thinking ahead.

A new report from The Daily Mail indicates that the two are planning a big move together. It was previously reported that Swift was moving to Nashville, Tennessee, to be closer to Kelce. However, the two could soon officially move in together.

A source told the outlet that Swift is looking to “establish roots in the ground for her future” amidst her thriving relationship with Kelce.

“Taylor has grown up a lot in the past couple of years,” the source said. “Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life.”

The source also said that she is planning to move in with Kelce once the time has come that they have kids. “Ideally, she and Travis will live together in one home as they start a family. This is no different than any other couple with a family,” the source added.

However, Swift will “always consider” New York City a “home.” But it sounds like she is planning ahead for her future, even if it means moving south.

At least she has ties to Nashville. The source stated that it is “coming full circle” since she started her career there. “It is beautiful[,] and it offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

The romance between Swift and Kelce has been one of the most talked about relationships since it started in September 2023. It started after Kelce called out Swift on his New Heights podcast. He recalled trying to meet her after seeing an Eras Tour show.

However, she did not greet any of her VIP guests after, and he was left hanging. The public call-out worked, as Swift then showed up to the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears.

Shortly after, their relationship began flourishing. They have remained together since and have continually supported each other's ventures.

Throughout the 2023 NFL season, Swift attended 13 Chiefs games. So far in 2024, Swift has not made it to as many games. With the postseason coming up, she will likely be there for the Chiefs' most important games.

In turn, Kelce has attended several of Swift's Eras Tour shows. He was a fixture of the European leg of the tour in the summer of 2024. During her June 23 show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, he joined her on stage as a background dancer.