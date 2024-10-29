Former Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark had an incredible rookie run with the Indiana Fever. Clark broke too many records to count, but one historical moment stood out to her. Clark thoughtfully reflected on the time she recorded the first triple-double by a rookie in WNBA history.

On Sep. 4, 2024, Clark helped the Fever rally to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 93-86. She totaled 24 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. Clark revealed her thoughts on the outing while watching a video of her highlights, via the Fever's X (formerly Twitter) page:

“This feels like forever ago. I feel like this was definitely one of our turning points of the year of when we really started getting going. This was one of the more fun games we had at home. It wasn't always the prettiest for us. And we were down by nine here, and I know we come back and win. So, we were pretty resilient through the fourth quarter. Our fans get into. They were a big reason we won that game, and I remember I had a ton of family at that game too [so the triple-double] was a special moment,” Clark stated.

The game against the Sparks was just one of Clark's many impressive moments with the Fever. She ended the 2024 season with averages of 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. As a result, she won the WNBA's Rookie of the Year.

Clark guided Indiana to a 20-20 record and a sixth-place WNBA playoff berth. However, not everyone who entered the season with Clark will be returning to the team for 2025. The Fever parted ways with former head coach Christie Sides in late October, making room for a new leader to join the team.

Clark and the Fever have plenty of growing to do, and hopefully, the new head coach and help the team get the most out of themselves.