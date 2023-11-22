Jason Kelce of the Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs expressed their gratitiude to fans of Taylor Swift for the success of Swift's song.

Never ever underestimate the power of the Swifties. That's one big takeaway NFL stars Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles had after Taylor Swift's song, “Fairytale of Philadelphia” hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce shared a story about how fans of the 12-time Grammy winner and the Chiefs tight end's romantic partner helped steer the said song to the top of the chart during Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Jason said that we learned that the song reached No. 8, he sent out a post on X (formerly Twitter) about how excited he was about its success but did not realize that Swifties are not ones to settle for such a rank.

“I got like 85 tweets from Swifties across the world being like, ‘You think eight is good? We’re taking this to Number One,” Jason recalled. “It’s a powerful group of people.”

“Thanks, Taylor, appreciate you,” Travis Kelce then said. “And thank you to the Swifties. Thank you.”

The song is actually a remake of a 1987 song by The Pogues, as noted by Sophie Schillaci of Entertainment Tonight.

The sweet track — off the Philadelphia Eagles' A Philly Special Christmas Special album — is a remake of “Fairytale of New York” from Celtic punk band The Pogues' 1987 tale of an Irish immigrant spending Christmas Eve sleeping off a bender in the drunk tank.

There is no denying that the romance of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has been everywhere, and it's unlikely anyone would be able to escape it anytime soon, especially with the Chiefs doing well — notwithstanding the fact that they just lost to Jason's Eagles in Week 11.