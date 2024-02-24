In a blast from the past, a 2016 interview with football star Travis Kelce resurfaced, sparking online chatter about his choices in a game of kiss, marry, kill involving Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry, per Billboard.
During the interview with Afterbuzz TV, Kelce was tasked with deciding who he would kiss, marry, and kill among the three pop icons. His choices may have seemed innocuous at the time, as he reluctantly selected Grande to “kill,” kissed Swift, and opted to marry Perry.
Little did Kelce know that his playful decision to kiss Swift would foreshadow a romantic connection years later. Fast forward to the present, Travis Kelce finds himself dating the very same “Blank Space” songstress he chose to kiss in the hypothetical game.
While fans viewed the resurfaced interview as light-hearted fun, some couldn't help but note the interesting timing, given the speculation surrounding Swift and Perry's rumored feud at the time of the original interview.
However, any past tensions between Swift and Perry seem to be water under the bridge, especially with Perry recently attending Swift's Eras Tour show in Sydney, Australia. Perry shared photos on Instagram from the night, including a clip of “Bad Blood,” a song reportedly inspired by their past feud.
The event marked a reunion of sorts, with Perry referring to Swift as an “old friend” in her Instagram caption. The star-studded audience also included singer Rita Ora, director Taika Waititi, actress Toni Collette, and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.
Meanwhile, Kelce proudly supported his girlfriend from a VIP tent at the concert. Fan videos captured his enthusiastic participation, including exchanging friendship bracelets, interacting with the crowd, and dancing along to Swift's performance. Swift even gave Kelce a special shout-out during her rendition of “Karma,” a gesture that further solidified their relationship in the public eye.