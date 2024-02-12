Mecole Hardman shares Travis Kelce story after winning Super Bowl 58.

Mecole Hardman is not just a Super Bowl champion at last; he's also become a Kansas City Chiefs hero after making the game-winning touchdown reception in Sunday night's 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 58. After the game, Hardman revealed that tight end Travis Kelce gave Kansas City an inspiring speech before the big game that ultimately paid dividends in the form of another Vince Lombardi Trophy for the AFC West division franchise.

“Travis gave us a speech that I’ve never been like… [It just gives you chills]…You can’t even reenact it, man. The passion and energy that he gave,” Hardman said.

Travis Kelce definitely knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl since he already had two of them going into Sunday's meeting with the NFC champions. However, the play of the Chiefs in the first half did not reflect the energy Kelce had imparted to the team prior to the contest, as Kansas City trailed the 49ers at the half, 10-3.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, their poise in big games showed up in the second half, as they forced overtime and got the job done. Hardman punctuated Super Bowl 58 with a three-yard touchdown reception on first and goal to seal the deal for the Chiefs and earn the franchise its third NFL title in the Patrick Mahomes era.

It has been quite a ride for the 25-year-old Hardman, who started the 2023 NFL season with the New York Jets before the Chiefs traded for him back in October.