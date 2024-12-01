Swifties have flooded Travis Kelce's comment section begging him to propose to Taylor Swift following the engagement of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld.

Kelce congratulated Allen and Steinfeld on their engagement which they announced on Instagram Friday (Nov. 29). In the photo, the Buffalo Bills QB is down on one knee with a ring box with Steinfeld bending down above him. Allen captioned the photo, “[infinity symbol] 11-22-24 [infinity symbol].”

Kelce was one of the many celebs to congratulate the new couple simply writing “Congratulations” with “praise” and “clapping” emojis.

Swifties saw his comment and immediately told Kelce what he needed to work on next as they repeatedly told him “Your move” and “You next.” Fans have commented over 100 times telling him to propose to Swift soon.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship

Swift and Kelce have been dating for one year but they have already been hit with engagement rumors early on in their relationship. Back in Ocober, ESPN commentator Troy Aikman mistakenly called Swift “the Missus.” Later on his podcast, Pardon My Take, he said he was told that the couple “might actually be engaged. So I might’ve broken the story.”

It turned out that Aikman did not break a story as a source shortly revealed that the couple was not engaged.

“It’s not true and the recent erratic and unfounded speculation on this couple is just proving that media and overzealous fans do not know what’s going on with them and shouldn’t make wild assumptions based on zero facts,” a source told TMZ. “Two days ago, everyone had decided they were broken up. Now they’re allegedly secretly engaged? It’s whiplash-inducing.”

However, back in October, Kelce and Swift are reportedly counting down to an engagement. A factor that came into play is how Kelce “protects” Swift, especially over the summer when her Vienna shows were canceled due to a terrorist plot.

Travis has spoken about taking the next steps in a relationship on a bonus episode of his podcast “New Heights” with his older brother Jason Kelce.

“I feel like [it’s] when you know someone’s life,” Travis told his brother. “When you see someone’s day-to-day and you can understand that, and you get into a routine of being with that person or talking to that person about their daily routines consistently,” he added. “You naturally just feel the genuine connection.

Travis added that couples should have “more serious conversations about potentially what are our values, what do we believe in, what do we want our life to be individually, and with the person.”

Jason, who has been married to his wife Kylie Kelce since 2018 and they share three daughters with another on the way added, “You start thinking about the stuff, and the more you line up … you just keep kind of rolling. Or you say, ‘I don’t want to deal with that stuff,’ and go find another person.”

“That’s the love train. You either jump on or jump off,” Travis replied.