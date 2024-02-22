Taylor Swift will have her boyfriend Travis Kelce support her in Australia during her Eras Tour after his Super Bowl win.

Taylor Swift will be having a special guest on tour with her as she continues with the second leg of her Eras Tour. According to People, Travis Kelce will be joining Swift Down Under in Sydney at Accor Stadium this week. Her first show is on Feb. 23 and runs until Feb. 26 in Australia.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Kelce boarded her private jet on Tuesday, heading for Sydney. He is expected to be there in time to attend her first show.

This is not the first time Kelce has supported Swift on tour. While he was in his bye week in the NFL, he visited Swift in Argentina and had a viral moment when she ran off stage to kiss him.

🚨| Taylor Swift running to kiss Travis Kelce after tonight’s show of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Buenos Aires, Argentina! #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BBIhZ17G7d — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) November 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Shares Surprise About The Tortured Poets Department Album

Prior to Kelce joining Swift on tour, he teased about the possibility of him joining Swift on her Eras tour.

“Not really. I might just say f–k it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know,” Travis said when his brother Jason Kelce asked if he were going to join Swift back in November.

Travis hinted at a warm getaway: “My skin's getting real pale,” he teased, “so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

“Somewhere south?” Jason quipped.

“Closer to the equator,” Travis added.

“South of the equator?” Jason asked, which made Travis break out into laughter.

Besides a sight of Kelce on her tour, Swift recently announced a surprise about her upcoming album.

“I wanted to show you something tonight because we’ve got an alternate cover to The Tortured Poets Department that nobody has seen, and there’s an exclusive song on this vinyl called ‘The Bolter,’” Swift said on Friday (Feb. 16) at her concert in Melbourne, Australia. She preceded with performing “You’re Losing Me,” a bonus track from her Grammy-winning Midnights.

“This is called ‘The Bolter Edition,’ she added. “Look at that cover, it’s so tortured [and] so poetic. I wanted to show that to you here in Melbourne because you’ve just been the best that you could possibly be.”

Prior to the announcement, she told the crowd how therapeutic it was for her to make the album.

“I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” Swift said. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

The Tortured Poets Department is out on April 19.