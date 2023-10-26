Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is opening up on why she decided to unfollow Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.

“I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people,” Nicole told PEOPLE. “The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

“To everyone it's like, ‘Oh, you broke up a year ago,' and that meant it's like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don't ever speak to anyone ever again. That's not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved.”

Kayla Nicole made it clear that she and Brittany are on good terms. The sportscaster said that she and Brittany “have had our conversations” since. “She knows that I love her,” Nicole added.

“That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight,” she continues. “But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is. The love is still there.”

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole's Relationship

This is not the first time Kayla Nicole has addressed her previously relationship with Kelce amid his new romance with Taylor Swift. Earlier this month she released an uplifting video addressed to Black women.

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love,” she began the address. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They'll say you're too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough.”

Kayla Nicole continued, “They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart.”

Kayla Nicole and Kelce dated on and off for five years before calling it quits last year. The couple began dating in 2017 after the two had been “insta flirting” for a couple of months according to a screenshot per Kayla Nicole per TMZ. Now, Kelce has been linked to Taylor Swift as the two have been seen hanging out and she has attended several of his games so far this season.

Take a look at Kayla Nicole's full video below: