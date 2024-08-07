Kansas City Chiefs fans were wondering if they'd see Patrick Mahomes throwing passes or Kadarius Toney at running back in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and head coach Andy Reid gave an update at a recent practice. Not only will the starters play, but they might be on the field longer than most expect.

Reid said that the Chiefs' starters will play through the first quarter, the second team will play the second quarter, and so on, according to reporter Matt McMullen.

The Chiefs have some new weapons on offense, and it will be great to see early on how they plan to implement them and if there are any changes to the scheme.

The Chiefs' starters will see a lot of time in the first quarter of opener

Typically in preseason openers, starters don't play as much, as the second game is more of a dress rehearsal to see how the team looks. For the Chiefs, it's surprising to see most of the starters playing through the quarter because this is a team that has good chemistry with the core group they have.

Reid may have made this decision because he wants to see what both sides of the ball look like with new additions, especially on offense. The Chiefs added two speedy wide receivers in the offseason, Xavier Worthy in the draft and Marquise Brown in free agency. There may have been new kinks added to the offense, and timing is everything when trying to connect between the quarterback and the receivers.

The defense may also want to get some reps, even after having a solid year in 2023. The Chiefs are coming off winning back-to-back Super Bowls, and they'll be starting their road to a three-peat early with the starters getting a run in the preseason opener. It will be interesting to see how Reid will handle the starters playing in the final two preseason games if they play at all.