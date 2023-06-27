Tre Penne and Breidablik lock horns in the UEFA Champions League! Catch the UEFA Champions League odds series here, featuring our Tre Penne-Breidablik prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Tre Penne comes into this match as the winner of the Campionato Sammarinese. The club from San Marino had a 16-game unbeaten run to finish their domestic league and to be crowned as winners of the Sammarinese Football Championship for the fifth time.

Breidablik is entering this match from the 2023 Besta Deild Karla as the current third-placers, placing behind Víkingur Reykjavík and Valur. The Icelandic club earned a spot for the qualification for the Championship Round as the 2022 Champions and will be intending to push the club into the topmost competition of European football.

Here are the Tre Penne-Breidablik soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UEFA Champions League Odds: Tre Penne-Breidablik Odds

SP Tre Penne: +6500

Breidablik Kopavogur: -3000

Draw: +1300

Over 2.5 Goals: -350

Under 2.5 Goals: +230

How to Watch Tre Penne vs. Breidablik

TV: N/A

Stream: Stöð 2 Sport, SMtv San Marino

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Tre Penne Can Beat Breidablik

Tre Penne is one of the most successful teams in the modest league in San Marino and the current champions for the 5th time. Obviously, the league in San Marino is one of the three weakest in Europe and the team is barely worth just over a million euros. A big number of their players are semi-pros, so the level is quite low.

The five-time champions of San Marino do not have much of a chance of defeating a much-experienced opponent. However, the champions of San Marino have never advanced through a European tie, losing all 11, scoring just seven goals, and conceding 77. Tre Penne players are competing at an amateur level of football and these kinds of matches can bring a certain level of experience for the club.

The Blue and White outfit have just one win in their 20 games in qualifying games across all UEFA-affiliated competitions. Despite that, Penne has just one defeat in their last 19 games in all competitions, with that defeat coming in December, so they have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2023. In 28 games played in the domestic league, Tre Penne had 21 goals, five draws, and just two losses, fielding 60 goals while conceding just 19.

Despite being predicted by most as the losers of this tie, Tre Prenne will not let itself drop into the Europa Conference League second qualifying round and take on the losers of Olimpija Ljubljana vs Valmiera.

Imre Badalassi has blasted 15 goals in the domestic competition, so he is expected to lead the line here. There are other serviceable midfielders that may play a key part in this game. The likes of Michael Battistini, Luca Ceccaroli, Enrico Cibelli, and Luca Righini will be expected to make some production on the pitch.

Why Breidablik Can Beat Tre Penne

Breidablik have mostly been successful in the last few years and they recently won the title in Iceland. Breiðablik is hosting all three preliminary round ties, so will be looking to make home-field advantage count. The Blikar is currently the third-placed team in the Icelandic top-flight football, which spans from April to October.

The Blikar have been crowned Icelandic champions for just the second time in 2022, 12 years after their first title. 13 games into the new Besta deild karla season, Óskar Hrafn Þorvaldsson’s team is third, a whopping ten points adrift leaders Knattspyrnufélagið Víkingur. While this league is not high tier, it is significantly stronger than the one in San Marino, so Breidablik should be clear from this round. They are a very high-scoring team and should be able to qualify ahead.

In terms of UEFA competition, Breiðablik has won six of 14 ties to date, enjoying their joint-best run ever last season. 12 months ago, they knocked out both Santa Coloma and Podgorica before being smashed 6-1 by İstanbul Başakşehir.

Thus, Breiðablik is a heavy favorite to get through this one. Considering that this is a one-leg playoff match, Breidablik players can be happy to play it at their home stadium.

One of the biggest talents in Iceland at the moment, Stefan Sigurdarson has been terrific this season in the limited time spent on the field. He leads Breidablik with eight league goals in eleven matches while also assisting on a single occasion. The 22-year-old hasn't been selected in the starting lineup as much as he would want to, but he takes care of the opportunities he gets positively.

Final Tre Penne-Breidablik Prediction & Pick

Tre Penne looks dominant in the domestic league, but they are yet to face a competitor as tough as Breidablik. The Icelandic team will advance ahead of the San Marino-based squad in high-scoring fashion.

Final Tre Penne-Breidablik Prediction & Pick: Breidablik (-3000), Over 2.5 goals (-350)