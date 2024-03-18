Former Major League starting pitcher Trevor Bauer announced that he will pitch for the Diablos Rojos on Sunday, March 24 in Mexico City against the New York Yankees, and will pitch a few other games for the team to keep himself ready to pitch in case an MLB offer comes.
“I'll be pitching against the @Yankees on March 24 as a member of the @diablosrojosmx,” Trevor Bauer said on X. “I've also agreed to pitch 5 games for the Diablos between April 11 and May 8 in lieu of a traditional spring training period as it's the best way for me to stay ready to pitch. This will help me stay in game shape and I'll be able to join a rotation immediately if or when an MLB offer comes. Hope to see you on Sunday and can't wait to show y'all what Mexican baseball is all about!”
Bauer is hoping to land back in MLB after not pitching in the league since 2021. He is hoping to showcase that he can still bring value to a team in his appearance against the Yankees on Sunday.
Trevor Bauer hoping to land back in MLB
Bauer was previously released by the Los Angeles Dodgers after serving the longest suspension in baseball's history under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.
Previously, Bauer faced Dodgers minor league players as a member of a Japanese tryout team called Asian Breeze.
After that, Bauer made it clear that he believes he has proved that he can still perform at the MLB level, just based on his stuff that he has displayed in games. As of right now, he has not received any offers to play with a major league team.
There are plenty of teams in MLB who could use a pitcher like Bauer, if he truly is what he was before the suspension. The Yankees are one of those teams. However, teams seemingly can not look past the allegations against him that resulted in his suspension.