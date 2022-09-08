Trey Lance: 3 bold predictions for 49ers QB in season opener vs. Bears

When the San Francisco 49ers came within a field goal of making the Super Bowl last season, Jimmy Garoppolo was the quarterback. Just over seven months later, the bones of that near-Super Bowl team are almost the same, but there is a new man under center. Trey Lance begins his first season as a full-time NFL starter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Ahead of his auspicious occasion, let’s make some Trey Lance Week 1 bold predictions.

3. Trey Lance will have some “rookie” moments in a decisive win

The Chicago Bears might be the worst team in the league this season, so Trey Lance’s first game as a true No. 1 QB should get off to a good start. The truth is, with the talent discrepancy between the two rosters, the 49ers could beat the Bears with Phish frontman Trey Anastasio at quarterback.

Although the 49ers will roll, Lance’s outing won’t be perfect. Yes, he got to sit and learn a year behind Jimmy Garoppolo, so he should be better off than his fellow 2021 draftee across the way, Justin Fields, but he is still a first-time starter (not counting his two emergency spot starts last season) and, as such, will make some rookie-looking mistakes.

There may be an interception in Trey Lance’s season opener, and there will likely be some sailed passes and some taking off from the pocket too early. That said, the Trey Lance Week 1 prediction here is that the 49ers will get the W, and that’s the most important thing.

2. Brandon Aiyuk will be Lance’s top pass-catcher on Sunday

Deebo Samuel led the 49ers in receptions (77), yards (1,405), and touchdowns (six, tied with George Kittle) last season. That was with Jimmy G at the controls, though.

Deebo and Kittle will still have excellent seasons in 2022, but Week 1 vs. the Bears will be all about Brandon Aiyuk. The former first-round pick is one of the leading candidates in the NFL to have a third-year WR breakout campaign.

After a disappointing 2021, Aiyuk has been the star of training camp, and he and Lance have developed quite a rapport. Trey Lance’s season opener should be as much of a coming-out party for the WR as it is for the QB. Look for Aiyuk to contribute five-plus catches, 100-plus yards, and a score to Trey Lance’s final stat line.

1. Jimmy G gets a lot of camera time

It would be nice to make Trey Lance predictions regarding Week 1 and say the game will be all about the young signal-caller in his debut as QB1. Unfortunately for the former North Dakota State Bison, that’s not in the cards.

No matter how well Lance plays against the Bears, Jimmy Garoppolo is going to get lots of TV time during the broadcast.

Having a high-end backup these days is crucial in the NFL, but so is giving a young quarterback the full faith and support of the organization. By not trading Jimmy G this offseason, the 49ers accomplished the first goal but may have whiffed badly on the second.

Yes, everyone in 49ers land has said the right things about Trey Lance being the guy this season. However, actions speak louder than words. Keeping Garoppolo — who brought the Niners to an NFC Championship Game last season — sends the message that they aren’t 100% behind their new QB.

Trey Lance might look like the next Steve Young on Sunday. Even if this happens, Jimmy G will still be a focal point of discussion. And, if Lance looks more like Alex Smith or Tim Rattay in a 49ers jersey, watch out. The Garoppolo conversation will go into overdrive.