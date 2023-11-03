Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel shared a major positive update regarding Treylon Burks' scary TNF injury

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel shared an update on Treylon Burks' scary injury that saw him carted off the field in a scary scene during Thursday Night Football.

Vrabel says the Titans wide receiver is alert and moving, according to Job Burton of Nashville Sports Radio.

The news gets even better than that. Burks reportedly was seen walking out of the locker room on his own toward the team bus, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN.

In the fourth quarter of the Titans' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burks fell awkwardly after attempting to haul in a catch down the left sideline and was unable to get up. Burks stayed on the ground for some time and needed medical assistance. Medical personnel immediately called for a cart and cut his facemask off as they tended to him, eventually carting him off the field.

The Steelers ended up defeating the Titans, 20-16.

Burks has unfortunately been no stranger to injury this year, as he dealt with a knee issue during training camp and the preseason. He was carted off the field for that injury as well in late summer. Burke was activated just in time for the regular season.

This season Burks has played in four games and hauled in six receptions for the Titans. For his career, Burke has 39 receptions over 15 games.

Burks will likely be evaluated over the coming days to determine the extent of the injury. Hopefully, he just fell awkwardly and the effects of the fall won't linger for too long.

The Titans have a bye-week before taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 12.