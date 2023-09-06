The Tennessee Titans got some good news for one of their top receiving targets. Second-year wide receiver Treylon Burks injured his knee during preseason joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings in August and was briefly sidelined.

Though Burks has been back to practice on a limited basis, the receiver improved his status at Wednesday's practice. “A good sign for the Titans WR Treylon Burks (knee) was listed as a full participant in practice today,” per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This is great news for the Titans and likely indicates that Burks will be able to play in the season opener versus the New Orleans Saints. The Titans have desperately needed extra weaponry at the receiver position to make the offense more dangerous. Last year, the Titans finished 3rd worst in total offense and passing yards. They also finished with the fifth lowest points per game thanks to having a one dimensional offense. Though Tennessee added DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, they also needed a younger guy to step up, which is what they're hoping for from Burks.

Tennessee drafted Burks 18th overall last season out of Arkansas after shockingly trading star receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. During his rookie season, Burks dealt with turf toe and only played in 11 games during the year. He recorded 29 receptions for 425 yards and a touchdown. With Treylon back healthy again, the Titans are hoping that Burks will shine in his second season, and give the team the receiving threat they desperately need.