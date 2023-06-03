In a recent interview, Sydney Sweeney said that her dad and grandpa were not prepared for some of her scenes in ‘Euphoria.' Sweeney plays Cassie in Sam Levinson's ‘Euphoria' who often has sexualized storylines in the HBO show.

“I didn't prepare my dad at all,” Sweeney tells Willie Geist in an interview that will air Sunday (June 4) on Sunday Today With Willie Geist per Entertainment Tonight.

The ‘Euphoria' actress said that her mom was more ready because “she visited me on set quite a few times.”

Sweeney said that her father decided to watch the show without letting her know.

“How do you bring up a conversation? And also when I talk to my dad it's usually not about work,” Sweeney adds. “He decided he was going watch it without telling me, with his parents. My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out.”

However, Sweeney said that her family was very proud of her.

“But my grandma, she's a big supporter of mine,” she says adding that her grandma frequently visits the set and works as an extra while Sweeney works.

The next season which we won't be seeing for quite awhile since it is slated to air sometime in 2025 but Sweeney said that she is looking forward to returning.

“I'm really excited. I love playing Cassie, especially last season because she was so crazy,” she says. “I'm really looking forward to seeing what Cassie does in season 3.”

In addition to season 3 of ‘Euphoria' Sweeney will also star in HBO's ‘Reality', and rom-com ‘Anyone But You' opposite Glen Powell.