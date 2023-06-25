Trinidad & Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Trinidad & Tobago-St Kitts & Nevis prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Trinidad is coming off a good start in official and friendly fixtures this year. The Trinidadians are undefeated in all games played in 2023, with the most recent game being a 1-0 win over Guatemala in a friendly match.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is also making its name known in the North American continent. Since June of last year, Saint Kitts is also undefeated. They entered this tournament by winning the preliminary rounds against Curacao and French Guiana, both in 1-1 scorelines and victories in the penalty shootout.

Here are the Trinidad & Tobago-St Kitts & Nevis soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Trinidad & Tobago-St Kitts & Nevis Odds

Trinidad & Tobago: -200

St Kitts & Nevis: +500

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -106

Under 2.5 Goals: -132

How to Watch Trinidad & Tobago vs. St Kitts & Nevis

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Bet365

Time: 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT

Why Trinidad & Tobago Can Beat St Kitts & Nevis

Trinidad & Tobago is ranked 104 in the FIFA World Rankings, going ahead of Mauritania, Namibia, and Kosovo. They trail New Zealand, India, Kenya, and the Congo Republic in the world rankings. They are also 11th in the CONCACAF ranking index.

The Trinidadians and Tobagonians will be hoping for a repeat of their last result, following a 1-0 International Friendlies triumph versus Guatemala. The only name on the scoresheet from Trinidad and Tobago was Alvin Jones, who scored in the penalty spot in the 52nd minute.

Both teams are drawn in Group A alongside defending champions USA and Jamaica, who will open the competition in Chicago on Saturday. The Soca Warriors earned qualification for the Gold Cup following the disqualification of Nicaragua for fielding an ineligible player. They were placed second in Group C behind Nicaragua (14-13 points) in the 2022–23 CONCACAF Nations League B.

Moreover, Trinidad and Tobago are expected to win based on their experience in international football. Trinidad and Tobago will count on their impressive individualities, notably Joevin Jones, who has scored thrice in three games. Defender Sheldon Bateau has the most goals for the team at four. Young forwards Samory Powder, Real Gill, and Kaïlé Auvray will be looking to add to their goal tallies.

Why St Kitts & Nevis Can Beat Trinidad & Tobago

St. Kitts & Nevis is ranked 139 in the FIFA World Rankings, going ahead of Nicaragua, Suriname, and Ethiopia. They trail Rwanda, the Philippines, Turkmenistan, and Malaysia in the world rankings. They are also 21st in the CONCACAF ranking index.

Building on their preliminary round success of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, St. Kitts and Nevis and their traveling supporters will be hoping that they can get a better result in this one. The Nevisians had 1-1 scorelines against Curacao and French Guiana in the qualifying rounds. Tyquan Terrell was the match hero in the first round, who forced an equalizer shortly before the end of the full-time period. Tiquanny Williams, who assisted Terrell in the previous match, found his name in the scoresheet before Arnold Abelinit equalized in the second half. The Kittitians won both rounds after going 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

A tendency of at least one team scoring a goal in games featuring St. Kitts and Nevis has become noticeable recently. A glance at their last six games shows that this has happened five times. During these clashes, their opponents have hit a goal aggregate of six and St. Kitts and Nevis have scored 11. That trend isn’t assured to be sustained into this game, however.

Saint Kitts and Nevis lost to Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 the last time the sides met.

The Sugar Boyz are coming for a learning experience, according to head coach Austin Huggins, who admitted that their opponents are favorites for the clash. Things might get even tougher as they face the USA in their next game before wrapping up against Jamaica. However, Huggins believes they will do their best. Saint Kitts and Nevis’ best record in international football was a second-place finish in the 1997 Caribbean Cup. The Sugar Boyz will be eager to avenge Trinidad and Tobago, whom they lost to in a 2-0 scoreline the last time the sides met.

Keithroy Freeman and Tiquanny Williams have scored two goals each for Saint Kitts and Nevis this year. Romaine Sawyers brings veteran leadership and goalscoring, as he is the joint leader with Freeman in goals at six. Rising stars such as Omari Sterling-James, Rowan Liburd, and Raheem Somersall are looking to add to their goal tallies for the nation.

Final Trinidad & Tobago-St Kitts & Nevis Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been impressive this year and will likely push for at least one goal. However, Trinidad & Tobago has a slight advantage in experience, which warrants them a win in this game.

Final Trinidad & Tobago-St Kitts & Nevis Prediction & Pick: Trinidad & Tobago (-200), Over 2.5 goals (-106)