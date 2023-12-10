Tristan Maxwell, son of NBA Champion Vernon Maxwell, has gotten off to a terrific start for his Hampton Pirates

Senior Hampton guard Tristan Maxwell seems to have already established himself at his new Home By the Sea. Maxwell, the son of two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell, has impressed head coach Buck Joyner and the Pirate fans in just eight games.

“We thought we were getting a shooter, just a person who could have the potential to score the ball for us,” Joyner told Michael Sauls of the Virginian-Pilot. “The moments that we saw, you see him only attack. That’s really what we thought we were getting, we knew we needed some more firepower.”

Maxwell was a dynamite recruit coming out of high school. The three-star recruit received votes as for the North Carolina state Player of the Year in his senior year. He received offers from prestigious programs such as Gonzaga, Georgetown, and Marquette. Ultimately, he decided to go to Georgia Tech.

Unfortunately, injuries marred the majority of Maxwell's Georgia Tech career. He played just 27 games across three seasons.

His start at Hampton, however, has been a complete revelation. Maxwell's averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 steals, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and is shooting 35.5% from three-point distance in eight games.

Maxwell believes he's just getting started.

“It’s definitely fulfilling, I mean, I feel like I’m just getting back to myself,” he said. “I haven’t played 36 minutes since high school basketball. So just kind of getting back to myself, getting my wind back and stuff like that.”

His most recent game against Virginia Lynchburg was arguably the best of his collegiate career. He was the easily the best player on the floor in the Hampton Pirates' 121-66 rout. Maxwell posted a triple double of 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. He also made four of his seven three-point attempts and went a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. Maxwell threw multiple alley-oops in the game on his way to 11 assists.

Despite Maxwell's hot start, the Hampton Pirates are struggling. They'll need his help and leadership to improve their 3-5 record. Joyner has the utmost confidence in Maxwell's improvement throughout the season.

“’I’m impressed with how much of a leader he is, I’m impressed with how much of an IQ he has,” Joyner said. “When we do scouts and things, he has an understanding of every position, every person, where everybody should be. … I think if I can get Tristan to believe in himself as much as we believe and I believe in him, then he’s gonna be hell. That’s the best way that I can put it.”