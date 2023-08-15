The upcoming Tron sequel, Ares, has gotten an unfortunate production update amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Joachim Rønning, director of Tron: Ares, took to Instagram to share the news that the film has been delayed. He revealed that the production was supposed to begin this week and that 150 crew members had to be laid off as a result of the delay.

In an Instagram post, Rønning said, “Many of my best friends are writers. Everything starts with the story. Everything starts with you. That must continue. And that means that AI needs to be regulated. There is no doubt about the threat the technology poses to all creatives.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on Tron: Ares (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human). Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. It’s indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone,” Rønning said.

He then took aim at the strikes themselves. “The AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA and WGA need to speed up the negotiating process and not leave the table until it’s done. This is Hollywood. We close deals for breakfast. Why do we suddenly have all the time in the world when every day is so precious? These tactics are extremely frustrating. It’s time for diplomacy so we can get back to work – under conditions that are fair to everybody,” he concluded.

Tron: Ares is the long-awaited third entry in the sci-fi series. Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Cameron Monaghan and Evan Peters are set to star in the film.