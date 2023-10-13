Army tries to break a two-game losing streak as they face Troy. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Troy-Army prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Troy enters the game at 4-2 on the season with a 2-1 record in conference play. They now move to another non-conference game facing Army. They opened up with a win over Stephen F. Austin. It was a solid performance in the game, winning 48-30. Then, they faced Kansas State and fell 42-13. Finally, it was their first conference game against James Madison It was a tight game throughout. JMU took a 6-0 lead, but in the second quarter, Troy scored to take a one-point lead. At the half, it was 13-7 James Madison, and Troy would be down 16-7 going into the fourth.

They would score on the opening drive of the fourth quarter to be down two, but were not able to score against and fell 16-14. Still, Troy would rebound. They beat Western Kentucky, Georgia State, and Arkansas State to get back into first in the Sun Belt West.

Army enters the game at 2-3 on the year. It was a rough start to the year, losing a lead in the fourth quarter to UL Monroe to fall 17-13. After a win against Delaware State and then another against UTSA, they would face Syracuse. Army had the lead at half 10-3, but Syracuse made adjustments. Syracuse would end up winning 29-16. Last week it was a close game against Boston College. Army was down 13-3 going into the half but would come back and make it just a three-point game in the third quarter. Army then took a fourth-quarter lead on a Bryson daily touchdown pass. Still, they would allow a touchdown with 25 seconds left in the game to fall 27-24.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Troy-Army Odds

Troy: -6.5 (-108)

Army: +6.5 (-112)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Troy vs. Army Week 7

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Troy Will Cover The Spread

For Troy, it all starts with the defense. They are 15th in total yards against this year while ranking 39th in points against per game. That starts with the two defense ends on the rush. Javon Solomon has six sacks this year with 19 quarterback pressures. then Richard Jibnour has two sacks on 13 pressures this year with two quarterback hits this season. In the run game, Troy is 12th in the nation against the run. Jayden McDonald has 24 tackles in the run game with 14 stops for offensive failures. Meanwhile, Jordan Stringer has 13 stops off offensive failures in the run game. Both of them have an average point of tackle within three yards of the line of scrimmage.

In the pass defense, they are 34th this year against the pass. O'shai Fletcher leads the way there with five pass breakups and an interception this year. Meanwhile, Reddy Steward has two interceptions this year. Overall, they have allowed just five passing touchdowns this season.

At quarterback, Gunnar Watson leads the charge. He has completed 113 of 187 passes this uyear for 1,527 yards and ten touchdowns. He has made 12 big-time throws according to PFF, and has been making good downfield passes. Still, he has four interceptions and another 12 turnover-worthy passes. Still, he has not been great in the running game. He has just 32 yards this year with nine fumbles and no touchdowns in the running game.

Still, Kimani Vidal has been solid this year in the running game. He has 840 yards on the ground with six touchdowns. Vidal has been great after contact this season, with 486 yards after first contact this season. He also has 11 rushes over 15 yards this season. Further, Vidal has forced 40 missed tackles this season.

Why Army Will Cover The Spread

Army is all about the running game. Hayden Reed comes into the game with 180 yards on the grounds this year with two touchdowns. He has been getting solids blocking, with almost two yards before first contact this year. Meanwhile, Jakobi Buchanan has scored three times on the ground this year. He has just 2.9 yards per carry, but he has been the yardage-up-the-gut runner for this team. The top rusher on the team is Bryson Daily. The quarterback has 400 yards on the ground this year with three scores. He is averaging over four yards per carry and has forced 19 missed tackles. He does have five fumbles this year though including three in the game with Boston College.

As a passer, he has been fair, but not great. Daily has completed just 38 of his 72 pass attempts this year for 697 yards. He does have six passing touchdowns this year, but he also has four interceptions and seven turnover-worthy passes. Still, the pass can be a big threat for Army. Daily is averaging a depth of target 11.6 yards downfield when he throws this year. He did not go as far downfield this past game against Boston College. Still, he completed 75 percent of his passes with one drop in that game.

Army has to slow down the run game in this game to beat Troy. Army has been great against the run this year. Leo Lowin leads the team with 13 stops for offensive failures this season to go with his 25 tackles. Still, he has missed five tackles this year. Austin Hill has 10 stops for offensive failures this season, but he too has five missed tackles. Overall, Army has 87 stops for offensive failures this year in the run game but has also missed 28 tackles this year.

Final Troy-Army Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a low-scoring match-up in this game. Troy is a run-first team while Army is as well. Troy has one of the best ground defenses in the nation though. With Army not being able to do a lot through the air, they should be able to keep Army without many points. Further, Troy will control the ground game. They have the better running attack with Vidal in the backfield. The best play in this game may be the under, but Troy should cover as well.

Final Troy-Army Prediction & Pick: Troy -6.5 (-108) and under 42.5 (-110)