Both teams are coming off a loss as Troy is facing Iowa. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Troy-Iowa prediction and pick.

Troy comes into the game sitting at 0-2 on the year. They opened up the season against Nevada. Troy was an eight-point favorite in that game at home. They opened the game strong, with a 14-0 lead before Nevada scored with 25 seconds left in the half to make it 14-6. Nevada would tie the game in the third, and then take the lead late in the quarter. Troy would have a chance to tie the game, scoring with 21 seconds left and going for two, but they would miss the two and fall 28-26. Last week, they would face Memphis. Memphis would dominate the game, leading 21-7 at the end of the first half, and winning the game 38-17.

Meanwhile, Iowa is 1-1 this year. They dominated the first game of the year. The offense started slow, scoring just six points in the first half. Still, they would score plenty in the second half, putting up 34 points and winning the game 40-0. They would then start strong against Iowa State. Iowa had a 13-0 lead at the half. Iowa State would cut the lead to 19-14 at the end of the third quarter though. In the fourth, they would hit a field goal early to make it a one-score game, and then Iowa State hit a 54-yard field goal with six seconds left to defeat Iowa.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Troy-Iowa Odds

Troy: +22.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1400

Iowa: -22.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 38.5 (-115)

Under: 38.5 (-105)

How to Watch Troy vs. Iowa

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Troy Could Cover The Spread/Win

Goose Crowder is the main quarterback for Troy. He completed 25 of 37 passes this year for 237 yards and a touchdown. He has been sacked once, while he has run the ball 12 times for 45 yards and a touchdown. Still, he was injured in the game last time. While he is probable for this game, if he cannot go it will be Matthew Caldwell at quarterback. Caldwell is 11-19 for 113 yards, while he has also run in a touchdown.

In the receiving game, Devnote Ross has been the primary receiver for Troy. He has brought in ten receptions for 129 yards this year with a touchdown. He has the only receiving touchdown for Troy. Peyton Higgins has 11 receptions this year for 91 yards, while Zeriah Beason has six receptions this year for 77 yards. In the run game, Damien Taylor has led the way. He has 18 rushes this year for 136 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Gerald Green has 21 rushes this year for 60 yards while also scoring once.

Brendan Jackson leads the team in touchdowns. Brendan Jackson has 16 tackles this year to lead the team, while he has also broken up two passes this year. Meanwhile, Devin Lafayette has 11 tackles this year, a broken-up pass, and a forced fumble. Still, the Troy defense needs to force turnovers and create pressure on the quarterback. Troy does not have a turnover this year nor do they have a sack.

Why Iowa Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cade McNamara has led the offense for Iowa this year. He has completed 34 of 60 passes this year for 350 yards. McNamara has three touchdowns on the year but has thrown two interceptions on the season.

His top receiver has been Jacob Gill. Gill has seven receptions for 93 yards on the year. Gill has one touchdown as well. Further, Reece Vander Zee has six receptions on the year as well. He has 76 yards this year while also scoring twice. Further, Luke Lachey has six receptions on the year for 63 yards. The running game has been led by Kaleb Johnson. Johnson has 36 carries on the year for 306 yards. He also leads the team with four touchdowns. Further, Kamari Moulton has 26 carries for 81 yards on the year.

Jay Higgins has led the way for defense. Higgins has 18 tackles to lead the team, while he has broken up a pass, one interception, and he has forced a fumble. Meanwhile, Nick Jackson is second on the team in tackles, while he has also broken up a pass. Aaron Graves has led the team in sacks this year. Iowa has five sacks, while three of them come from Aaron Graves. Further, the defense has forced four turnovers this year. Jay Higgins has his interception, while Jermari Harris also has one. TJ Hall and Karson Sharar also have both recovered a fumble.

Final Troy-Iowa Prediction & Pick

Tory has not been good this year. The offense has struggled heavily this season, but if Goose Crowder is back in this one, they will be better on offense. Still, he will be facing a tough Iowa defense. Iowa has looked good on offense for six quarters this year, but it was clear that Iowa State figured things out in the second half. That script could be used for Troy in this one, who has a solid defense. This will be a low-scoring game, making it possible for Troy to cover.

Final Troy-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Troy +22.5 (-115)