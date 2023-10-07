Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan has excited fans with the announcement of his third studio album, “SOMETHING TO GIVE EACH OTHER.” The highly anticipated album is set to be released on October 13, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the artist's musical journey.

The tracklist reveal was not just a regular announcement. Sivan took to various platforms, including a sensual album artwork reveal, to share the songs that will be featured on the album. One of the tracks, “Rush (Extended),” has already caught the attention of fans and critics alike, hinting at the musical direction the album might take.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

“SOMETHING TO GIVE EACH OTHER” follows Sivan's previous works, which have been celebrated for their authentic representation of love, queerness, and community. This album is described as a “celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love, and friendship,” by a press release reported to People, indicating that fans can expect a deep dive into themes that are close to Sivan's heart the same way he's done in previous albums.

The announcement has generated a buzz in the music community, with many eagerly awaiting the album's release. Given Sivan's track record of delivering heartfelt and melodious tracks, “SOMETHING TO GIVE EACH OTHER” promises to be a treat for both old and new fans.

As the release date approaches, the anticipation continues to build, and the music world is abuzz with excitement for what Troye Sivan has in store especially with the surge of new music coming from a variety of artists.