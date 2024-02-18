The DON Issue 6 comes as the latest in Adidas basketball technology.

It's been a big year for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers as they're seeing one of their more successful regular seasons in recent memory, sitting in second-place in the East through the All-Star break. Mitchell is also at the center of Adidas' newest basketball line and among other stars, will be releasing a new shoe in his signature line. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Adidas is making a huge push with their basketball line and technology, recently releasing signature sneakers for headlining partners like Damian Lillard, Anthony Edwards, Trae Young, and James Harden. Donovan Mitchell first signed a multi-year deal with Adidas in 2015, just days after signing his rookie contract with the Utah Jazz. This will be the sixth installment in his signature line, aptly title the DON Issue 6.

@spidadmitchell breaks down the brand new Adidas DON Issue 6 🏀 Is it his best signature shoe yet? pic.twitter.com/ef5qByILcU — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 17, 2024

First look at Donovan Mitchell’s sixth signature shoe, the adidas D.O.N. Issue 6 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/EYuYyadscM — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 17, 2024

Donovan Mitchell dove in on his latest model when he sat down with Complex. “I think this is my best one yet…Everyone has said they want a pair, so when you hear that, it means you're doing something right.”

The DON Issue 6 takes a much more toned-down approach from its predecessor, the DON Issue 5. While both debut models came out in Mitchell's favorite blue hues, this edition features a more muted blue with a cool, contrasting tones throughout the uppers. This pair features a primarily mesh upper with Adidas Light Strike Pro tech throughout the midsole.

Finer details include a subtle ‘3 stripes' logo along the outsides, with a not-so-subtle ‘3 stripes' logo on the back heel. The pull-tabs feature ‘DON' inscribed on them and there's small hits of reflective 3M material along the eye-stay piping.

All in all, both Donovan Mitchell and his fans think this is his best-looking signature model to date. There's still no word on an official release and we haven't seen a retail range just yet, but expect them to be around the same $120 price point as his other models.

Donovan Mitchell will be making his fifth All-Star appearance this weekend and his second with the Cleveland Cavaliers. We'll see if the DON Issue 6 can help him lift this promising Cavs team to big things in the Playoffs.