It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tulane-Florida State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tulane-Florida State.

The Saturday slate in college basketball is packed with interesting matchups. This game probably isn't one of the sexier matchups on the docket, but it does contain legitimate intrigue nonetheless. Florida State has struggled in recent years under veteran coach Leonard Hamilton. The Seminoles were one of the better programs in the country in a superb four-year run from 2018 through 2021, but they have dramatically fallen off since then. Compared to last season, though, Florida State is noticeably better this season. Last year, FSU struggled to win the games it was supposed to win. This year, the Noles are usually winning the games they figure to win. It's not a high bar or an elevated standard, but it was the one thing this Florida State team had to do. So far, so good. Florida State doesn't look like a good team, but it doesn't look like a bad team, either. That's progress when measured against 2023 and early 2024.

When measured against the standard of what it will take to make the NCAA Tournament, however, the Seminoles are not where they need to be. They just lost tough games to LSU and NC State. FSU really needed at least one of those two games, if not both, to have a tournament-quality profile. Now the Seminoles are playing catch-up, and they simply cannot afford to lose this game to Tulane.

The Green Wave are really struggling. They have lost four of their last five games and have six losses for the season. Tulane has historically been a very difficult place to win in major college basketball. It is one of the more demanding and overwhelming jobs in NCAA Division I. The transfer portal and NIL have been democratizing forces in college sports, leveling the playing field instead of making it even more imbalanced. However, Tulane basketball has not yet been part of that revolution. One wonders when this program will ever be able to get off the ground again.

Here are the Tulane-Florida State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Tulane-Florida State Odds

Tulane: +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +390

Florida State: -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

How to Watch Tulane vs Florida State

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State has lost two straight games. The Seminoles are better than last season, but again, that was a low bar to clear. Florida State is still not an NCAA Tournament-quality team, and when a team which is not NCAA tourney caliber is giving almost 10 whole points, that should make bettors take notice. Also, this is not a Florida State home game. This is being played in Sunrise, Florida. More FSU fans will be on hand than Tulane fans, but it's not FSU's home floor with the natural shooting environment the Seminoles are accustomed to. It's fundamentally a neutral-site game. UCF plays earlier in the day in Sunrise, and some Knight fans might root against, not for, Florida State.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tulane is simply bad. The Green Wave have lost four of five and show no signs of getting better. Florida State can get healthy after its two recent losses by pummeling Tulane.

Final Tulane-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Florida State, but FSU has not fully earned a bettor's trust. Maybe sit back for 10 minutes and wait for a mid-first-half live play. You could also wait until halftime.

Final Tulane-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Florida State -9.5