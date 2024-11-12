ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the best in the AAC face as Tulane visits Navy. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Tulane-Navy prediction and pick.

Tulane-Navy Last Game – Matchup History

Tulane comes into the game at 8-2 and the No. 25 team in the country. They are 6-0 in conference play and have won seven straight games. Last time out, they beat Temple 52-6. Meanwhile, Navy is 7-2 this year, and 5-1 in conference play. They are coming off a 28-7 win over USF.

Overall Series: This will be the 26th match-up between the two teams. The first match-up was in 1949 and ended in a 21-21 tie. The series is currently tied at 12-12-1. Navy beat Tulane in 2020, 27-24, and have won six of the last seven over Tulane, including two straight.

Here are the Tulane-Navy College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tulane-Navy Odds

Tulane: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -230

Navy: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tulane vs. Navy

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Tulane Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tulane is led by Darian Mensah at quarterback this year. He has completed 141 of 215 passes for 2,059 yards and 16 touchdowns. Further, he has been intercepted just four times this year. Mensah has been sacked 13 times this year, for a loss of 96 yards.

In the receiving game, Mario Williams has led the way. He has 38 receptions for 655 yards and three scores. Dontae Fleming has also been solid, with 27 receptions for 521 yards and a score. Yulkeith Brown also has 27 receptions but for just 347 yards. Still, he has scored four times. Finally, tight end Alex Bauman has been solid. He has 12 receptions for 142 yards but has scored five times. Makhi Hughes also has two receiving touchdowns while leading the team out of the backfield. He has 212 carries for 1,209 yards and 13 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Arnold Barnes III has 69 carries for 329 yards and five touchdowns. Further, backup quarterback Ty Thompson has run for 223 yards and six touchdowns.

Tulane has been solid on defense this year. They are 24th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 15th in opponent yards per game. They are 22nd against the run and 43rd against the pass. Tyler Grubbs has been solid. He leads the team in tackles while having three sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a touchdown this year. Sam Howard has also been solid, with 1.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Finally, Micah Robinson has six pass breakups, two interceptions, and a touchdown. Tulane has scored five times on defense this year.

Why Navy Could Cover The Spread/Win

Navy is led by quarterback Blake Horvath. They are not a pass-heavy offense, but Horvath has completed 69 of 117 passes for 1,154 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also thrown four interceptions by being sacked seven times this year. Still, the biggest part of Horvath's game is on the ground. He has run 128 times for 870 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In the receiving game, two men lead the way. Eli Heidenreich has 30 receptions this year, going for 556 yards and five touchdowns. He has also run for 315 yards and two touchdowns this year. Brandon Chatman has 216 yards on 13 catches. He has scored three, while also running for 220 yards and another two touchdowns. In the running game, Alex Tecza has led the way after Horvath. He has 79 carries for 416 yards and seven touchdowns. Daba Fofana has also been solid. He has run 53 times for 247 yards and two scores.

The Navy defense is 34th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 81st in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 81st against the run while sitting 75th against the pass. Colin Ramos has led the way. He leads the team with 95 tackles while having two sacks and two pass breakups. Meanwhile, Jaxson Campbell has 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and an interception. Finally, Rayuan Lane III has three pass breakups, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles this year.

Final Tulane-Navy Prediction & Pick

Tulane has scored very well this year, sitting fourth in the nation in points per game. Still, the primary focus of their offense is the running game, which is the strength of the Navy defense. Navy is 20th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting fourth in the nation in running yards per game. Tulane is 8-2 against the spread this year, while Navy is 6-3. Navy is just 1-1 against the spread as an underdog, but the defense is strong enough to keep them in this game. Expect them to attempt to control the clock in this one, and limit possessions for Tulane. Tulane has covered a lot due to turnovers, as they are 28th in the nation in takeaways per game. Still, Navy is 39th in the nation in giveaways per game, while sitting seventh in takeaways per game. The turnover battle will keep it close.

Final Tulane-Navy Prediction & Pick: Navy +6.5 (-105)