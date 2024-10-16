ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams looking for their first AAC win face off as Tulsa faces Temple. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Tulsa-Temple prediction and pick.

Tulsa enters the game sitting at just 2-4 on the year. They opened up with a win over Northwestern State, before losing to Arkansas State and Oklahoma State. They would then face Louisiana Tech. Tulsa gave up a 17-7 lead to need to hit a field goal with 32 seconds left to tie the game. They would go on to win in overtime. Since then, they have lost in back-to-back weeks, falling to North Texas and Army.

Meanwhile, Temple is 1-5 on the year. They opened up with losses to Oklahoma, Navy, and Coastal Carolina. They would defeat Utah State before facing Army and UConn. They lost to Army 42-14 and then take a nine-point loss on the road to UConn.

Here are the Tulsa-Temple College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tulsa-Temple Odds

Tulsa: +2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +116

Temple: -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 52.5 (-106)

Under: 52.5 (-114)

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Temple

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Tulsa Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tulsa has been led by Kirk Francis. He has completed 106 of 176 passes for 1,064 yards and six touchdowns. He has thrown four interceptions and been sacked four times. Still, Francis has seen Cooper Legas come into the game in running situations. He has 13 passes this year with eight completions for 95 yards and a score. Legas has run the ball for 99 yards and a touchdown.

The top target this year has been Kamdyn Benjamin. Benjamin has 39 receptions on the year for 471 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Corey Smith has eight receptions for 120 yards with a touchdown. Rounding out the top receivers is Zion Steptoe. Stepto has nine receptions for 109 yards this year. In the running game, Anthony Watkins has led the way. He has run 54 times for 248 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Bill Jackson has run the ball 40 times this year for 234 yards. Finally, Lloyd Avant has 48 receptions for 177 yards this year.

Tulsa has struggled on defense this year. They are 125th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 122nd in opponent yards per game. They are 91st against the rush while sitting 122nd against the pass. Dayne Hodge leads the way. He leads the team with 36 tackles this year while breaking up two passes, having an interception, and. forcing a fumble. Meanwhile, RJ Jackson Jr has 2.5 sacks this year while Malachai Jones has two sacks on the year this year.

Why Temple Could Cover The Spread/Win

Forrest Brock began the year as the starting quarterback for Temple but missed time due to an injury. Still, he has taken his job back as of last week. Brock has completed 60 of 102 passes for 541 yards. He has one touchdown this year with five interceptions. Evan Simon has seen time this year. He has completed 53 of 82 passes this year for 680 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been intercepted twice this year.

The top man in the receiving game has been Dante Wright. He has 42 receptions on the year for 517 yards and four touchdowns. That includes a 91-yard touchdown reception this year. Ashton Allen has eight receptions this year for 104 yards. Further, Antwain Littleton has nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. Littleton also leads the way in the running game. He has run for 168 yards this year on 51 carries. Terrez Worthy has also been solid, with 19 carries for 151 yards.

The Temple defense is 118th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 85th in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 16th against the pass, but sit 125th against the run this year. DJ Woodbury has led the way, coming in with 55 tackles and one sack. Meanwhile, Tyquan King has 53 tackles with two sacks on the year. Jayden Lewis has also been solid this year. He is fourth on the team in tackles while having three pass breakups and an interception this year.

Final Tulsa-Temple Prediction & Pick

Both teams have struggled heavily this year. Tulsa is scoring just 16.8 points per game while giving up 38.8 points per game this year. Temple is scoring just 18.8 points per game while giving up over 36 points per game. Tulsa is just 2-4 against the spread this year, and 2-3 as an underdog. Temple is 3-3 against the spread but has not been a favorite in any game this year. The big difference in this one will be turnovers. Tulsa has a +.2 turnover margin per game this year, which is 54th in the nation. Meanwhile, Temple is 130th in the nation in turnover margin. They give away the ball 2.5 times per game while having just .7 takeaways per game. Take Tulsa in this one on the road.

Final Tulsa-Temple Prediction & Pick: Tulsa ML (+116)