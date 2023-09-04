In arguably the game of the weekend, Tuskegee University won a thrilling offensive battle against fellow SIAC contender Fort Valley State. The game was a back-and-forth affair with both sides showing impressive offensive prowess that can surely lead them to meet again in the SIAC Championship.

The Wildcats struck first, forcing Tuskegee to a three-and-out in their first possession of the game. The Fort Valley offense put together a 10-play, 62-yard drive that concluded in an 18-yard touchdown run by starting quarterback Kelvin Durham. Tuskegee struggled once they got the ball back for the next possession, once again being forced to punt the ball after a three-and-out. However, Fort Valley punt returner Dejaun Bell fumbled the ball and the Golden Tigers got the ball back. Tuskegee didn't waste their time on the drive, moving down the field on a 4-play, 49-yard drive that was capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run by Chase Sellers.

Tuskegee started to catch their groove to start the second quarter. They took the lead on a 4-play, 40-yard drive that extended into the second period of play and was finished by running back Zina Mulbah rushing into the endzone for a touchdown to put the Golden Tigers up 14-7. After Tuskegee kicked a field goal to push their lead to 17-7, Fort Valley responded with a 6-play, 72-yard drive led by running back Kentrell Williams. Williams had a key 13-yard rush that helped Fort Valley get in red zone territory. The Wildcats also were aided by a 27-yard reception by Christian Ramsey that moved them up even further after an unnecessary roughness penalty was called on Tuskegee's Javieon Miller. On the next play, Williams ripped off a 7-yard rushing touchdown to make the score 17-14.

Tuskegee scored one more touchdown on a 20-yard pass to star wide receiver Antonio Meeks that put the Golden Tigers up 24-14 heading into halftime. Fort Valley was tasked with having to find a way to contain Tuskegee's offense and generate their own offense to make the game close again. Tuskegee scored again early in the third quarter when Bryson Williams found Noah Hart for a 10-yard touchdown pass that put Tuskegee up 31-14.

After a successful Fort Valley field goal kick, Tuskegee's Dejuan Mcghee returned the Wildcat punt for a 92-yard touchdown that put Tuskegee up 37-17 after the extra point try. The win for Tuskegee seemed inevitable until Fort Valley answered back with a 94-yard punt return by Dejuan Bell to make the score 37-23. Fort Valley found themselves back in contention to win the game after a 5-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a Kentrelle Williams 2-yard rush for a touchdown to make the score 37-31.

Fort Valley had several opportunities to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Golden Tigers quarterback Bryson Williams lost the ball on a fumble and it was recovered by Fort Valley State's Jayden Walker. The Wildcats were in position to tie the game and complete a 21-point comeback but Kelvin Durham threw an interception after he tried to force a pass into double coverage. With 2:38 left in the game, it seemed as if Tuskegee had this game won handily.

However, Fort Valley's defensive line held Tuskegee's rushing attack in check and forced the Golden Tigers to punt. Fort Valley now had one more chance to get back in the game with 1:34 seconds left. However, the offense had no timeouts. It seemed as if it was no problem at all though.

Durham found Za’Tarious Anderson on a deep 76-yard pass that put the Wildcats in the red zone. The WIldcats had multiple attempts to tie the game, even getting a new set of downs as the officials called a facemask penalty on the defense. Fort Valley wasn't able to connect though as Tuskegee's goal-line defense stood strong and thwarted the comeback attempt.

Tuskegee looks to continue the momentum of their thrilling victory as they travel to play Kentucky State on Satruday at 1 PM. The game will air on HBCU+. Fort Valley will head to Atlanta to play Clark Atlanta Univerist at 2 PM on Saturday. That game will air on HBCU+