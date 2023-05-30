The Minnesota Twins (28-26) take on the Houston Astros (31-22) Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Astros prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was won by the Twins in extra innings. Minnesota scored a run in the ninth inning to tie the game. In the 10th, Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run home run to give the Twins the lead. Jhoan Duran pitched the final two innings of the game and allowed just one hit and struck out three to secure the win for Minnesota. Jeffers finished with three hits on the night while Royce Lewis tallied two hits and four RBI, including a home run. Jose Altuve hit a grand slam in the loss.

Joe Ryan will take the ball for Minnesota while Brandon Bielak gets the start for Houston.

Here are the Twins-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Astros Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+140)

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Twins vs. Astros

TV: Bally Sports North, AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Joe Ryan is on the mound in this one and he is making his case to be the American League Cy Young award winner. He has a 2.21 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 61 innings pitched this season. Ryan also has a 7:1 strikeout to walk ratio on the season, which is outstanding. Looking at the advanced stats, Ryan ranks well above average in xERA, xBA, xSLG, barrel percentage, and chase rate. Ryan has been outstanding this season and it does not matter who he pitches against. If Ryan can continue his season in this game, the Twins will cover the spread.

In the month of May, Ryan has a 1.55 ERA in 29 innings pitched. In those innings, he has 34 strikeouts to six walks and has not allowed a home run. As long as the Twins can find a way to give Ryan run support, they will win this game by two or more runs.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Bielak’s stats are not the prettiest, but he does give the Astros a chance to win each time he takes the mound. The only problem for him is run support. The Astros score less than three runs a game when he pitches. However, Bielak has given up two earned runs or less in four of his five starts this season. That kind of performance will help the Astros cover the spread and maybe even win this game.

The Twins hit just .233 as a team and have struck out the most times in the MLB. Minnesota struggles to hit the ball and they can not make consistent hard contact. Bielak has a good matchup in this game and should pitch well enough to win.

Final Twins-Astros Prediction & Pick

This game should be another close one. I also expect this game to low scoring. With Bielak and Ryan on the mound, this game has the makings to be a 4-2 ballgame. However, Joe Ryan is the better pitcher, so expect the twins to come out on top and cover the spread in this game.

Final Twins-Astros Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+140), Under 8 (-102)