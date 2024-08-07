ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Twins are on the road to take on the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday Afternoon. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Twins-Cubs Projected Starters

Joe Ryan vs. Javier Assad

Joe Ryan (7-7) with a 3.59 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 133 innings pitched, 145K/23BB, .218 oBA

Last Start: vs. Chicago White Sox: Win, 6.1 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 3.26 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 66.1 innings pitched, 74K/13BB, .221 oBA

Javier Assad (5-3) with a 3.19 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 98.2 innings pitched, 89K/45BB, .243 oBA

Last Start: vs. St. Louis Cardinals: No Decision, 4 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 2.20 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 49 innings pitched, 40K/28BB, .228 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Cubs Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -134

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 7 (-106)

Under: 7 (-114)

How to Watch Twins vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/11:20 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Joe Ryan is having a very solid season, and that will most likely continue in this one. Ryan has an excellent walk rate, and he strikes out a good amount of hitters. The Cubs are not a great offensive team. Chicago is towards the bottom of the league in batting average, and they strike out a good amount. Along with that, their whiff rate is also decently high. Ryan should have no problem shutting down the Cubs Wednesday afternoon.

The Twins are actually a pretty good hitting team. They are top-10 in batting average, slugging percentage, home runs, and they do a great job not striking out. Minnesota should be able to put the ball in play a good amount in this game. If they can do that, the Twins will push some runs across and win this game.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs need Javier Assad to have one of his better games Wednesday afternoon. Assad had a little bit of a rough June and July. However, he started the month of August off pretty strong. He threw four strong innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, and he needs to have the same type of start. Assad does need to go a little deeper into this game if the Cubs want to win, though. If Assad can go five or six strong, they will win this game.

Chicago has to get something going offensively. Chicago does not win one-run games, so they have to get their offense hot. They need to score at least four runs if they want to win this game. When the Cubs score at least four runs, they have a record of 46-16. That gives them a record of 9-44 when they do not reach that mark. With how the Cubs have been out of the bullpen if they can put up four runs, they will win this game.

Final Twins-Cubs Prediction & Pick

This is a good pitching matchup. Joe Ryan and Javier Assad are both having good seasons, so I would not be surprised to see the Under hit in this game. As for a winner, I think the Cubs will be shut down in this game by Ryan. I will take the Twins to win this game straight up.

Final Twins-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-134)