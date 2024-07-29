The Minnesota Twins travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Mets Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Twins-Mets Projected Starters

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Jose Quintana

Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1) with a 3.27 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 88 innings pitched, 76K/25BB, .224 oBA

Last Start: vs. Philadelphia Phillies: No Decision, 6 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 3.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44.1 innings pitched, 35K/10BB, .257 oBA

Jose Quintana (5-6) with a 4.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 107.1 innings pitched, 85K/39BB, .241 oBA

Last Start: at New York Yankees: Win, 5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 5 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 3.58 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 55.1 innings pitched, 47K/18BB, .221 oBA

MLB Odds

MLB Odds: Twins-Mets Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -102

New York Mets: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Twins vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, SportsNet New York

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Simeon Woods Richardson has been having a good season. He is having an even better month of July. In four starts this month, the young righty has thrown 22 innings, allowed just 17 hits, walked only 6, and his ERA is 2.86. Woods Richardson has a hot hand at the moment, and that should continue in this game. If he can shutdown the Mets, the Twins will win this game.

The Twins have been hitting well this month. This comes as no surprise as they are a top-10 offense in the MLB. Minnesota also hits for a lot of power. They have the ability to hit multiple home runs a game, and they are one of just a few teams that have scored 500 runs this season. Minnesota has played well at the plate, and if that continues, they will win the game.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Quintana is another pitcher that has thrown really well in the month of July. He has made four starts which has resulted in 24.2 innings pitched. In those innings, Quintana has allowed just 14 hits, struck out 20, and his ERA is just 2.19. In fact, the Mets have won six of Quintana's last eight starts. If Quintana can continue pitching well, the Mets will win this game.

The Mets have slugged pretty well this season. They are top-1o in slugging percentage, and they have hit the fifth-most home runs in the MLB. Woods Richardson does not get a lot of whiffs, and he allows a pretty high barrel percentage. The Mets have to take advantage of this. They are going to get pitches to hit in this game, so New York just has to capitalize. If they do, they will win this game.

Final Twins-Mets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good pitching matchup. Both pitchers are throwing very well this month, and their seasons have not been half bad, either. As for a winner, I am going to go with which offense I think will get the job done in this game, even if it is a low scoring game. That offense for me is the Mets. I will be taking the Mets to win this game straight up.

Final Twins-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-116)