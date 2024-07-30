The Minnesota Twins are in New York City to take on the New York Mets. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Twins-Mets Projected Starters

David Festa vs. Sean Manaea

David Festa (1-1) with a 8.16 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 14.1 innings pitched, 15K/3BB, .317 oBA

Last Start: vs. Philadelphia Phillies: No Decision, 4.1 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 1 start, 9.00 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 5 innings pitched, 2K/1BB, .317 oBA

Sean Manaea (6-4) with a 3.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 106 innings pitched, 101K/45BB, .224 oBA

Last Start: at New York Yankees: No Decision, 4.2 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 3.17 ERA, 1,22 WHIP, 52 innings pitched, 59K/21BB, .235 oBA

MLB Odds

MLB Odds: Twins-Mets Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +108

New York Mets: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How to Watch Twins vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, SportsNet New York

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Festa's stats are not great. However, he is coming off his best start of the season. He went 4.1 innings against a very good team in the Philadelphia Phillies. The Twins need Festa to pitch like that in this one. Festa has gotten a lot batters to chase off the plate, and his walk rate is very low. If Festa can give the Twins a solid start, and go deeper into this game, the Twins should be able to win.

Minnesota has been pretty good with their bats this season. The Twins are top-10 in batting average, slugging percentage, home runs, doubles, and barrel percentage. Minnesota also has a better batting average and OPS against left-handed pitchers this season. Because Manaea is on the mound, and the Twins are swinging it well, they should be able to do some damage at the plate.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

David Festa has been pretty hittable in his few starts this season. He is coming off a pretty good start, but his other two were not good. New York is actually pretty good at the plate. They are top half of the MLB in both batting average and slugging percentage. The Mets are also towards the top in barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, and exit velocity. The Mets should be able to do some damage against the Twins with Festa on the mound in this one.

Sean Manaea is having a pretty good month. He had one poor start against the Miami Marlins, but the rest have been good. Good enough to give himself a 3.34 ERA this month. He has allowed opponents to hit just .211 off him this month, so his pitch mix has been pretty good. The Mets need him to have another good start in this one. If Manaea can keep the Twins silent offensively, the Mets will win this game.

Final Twins-Mets Prediction & Pick

This should be a pretty good game. The two teams have hittable pitchers on the mound, but they can both be very good on any night. For this game, I am going to take the Mets to win straight up. I do not think Festa has proven himself enough to be trusted to win this game. The Mets moneyline is my pick Tuesday night.

Final Twins-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-126)