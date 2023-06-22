Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton has been on an absolute tear this week. On Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, Buxton nailed a pair of home runs in the first few innings, one at 466 feet and the other at 465 feet.

Okay, it looks like Byron Buxton has seriously flipped the switch. Another absolute tank to the upper deck in left-center field. He has hit homers of 466 and 465 feet today in consecutive at-bats. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/wRDHlMaCez — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) June 22, 2023

This is an extremely rare feat. In fact, Buxton becomes the first player since 2013 to hit a pair of 460-foot home runs in the same game, per ESPN Stats & Info. The last player to do it was Mike Napoli.

In his last three games, Buxton has five hits with four RBI and three home runs and has been terrorizing the Red Sox this entire series. On the year, he is hitting just .210 and has certainly been swinging the bat better as of late. After a slow start to the season, he has made strides lately, which is encouraging for the Twins.

They are still in first place in the American League Central despite being right around the .500 mark, but this is easily the worst division in the MLB.

Buxton played just 92 games last season due to an injury, but he still managed to hit 28 home runs with 51 RBI. If the Twins want to make a run at the AL Central divisional crown, they will need Buxton to continue hitting like he has against the Red Sox.

Minnesota will head to Detroit to face the Tigers on Friday at the beginning of a nine-game road trip, which includes stops in Atlanta and Baltimore. Let's see if Byron Buxton can continue to hit at this rate.