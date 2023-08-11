The AL Central is anyone's for the taking. Any by anyone, that really means the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians. The Twins are 60-57 and the Guardians are 56-60. Yes, both teams would be in at least fourth place in any other American League division, but they aren't in another division.

They have pretty clear paths to making the playoffs, mainly Minnesota, who leads this division by 3.5 games. But these two teams didn't act like it at the trade deadline. Especially the Twins, who didn't act on, well, anything at the trade deadline.

No moves for #MNTwins. Trade deadline has passed. — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) August 1, 2023

The Guardians didn't do much better at the deadline. In fact, they made themselves worse. They traded starting pitcher Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays for a young, first base prospect Kyle Manzardo. They also shipped Josh Bell to the Miami Marlins for Jean Segura and infield prospect Khalil Watson. It made some sense to shed Bell's contract while he was posting .233/.318/.383 hitting splits. In 97 games, he had 11 home runs. But in eight games with the Marlins, Bell has hit three dingers on .323/.400/.677 splits. Ouch.

This division is the Twins' for the taking, but they didn't do anything at the trade deadline to improve their team. Once a team gets into the postseason, who knows what can happen? Baseball is a very random game. Weird stuff happens in the playoffs all the time.

Luckily for the Twins though, they can still add players in free agency and make some moves on the margins. The Twins missed two key areas of need at the deadline, according to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. So where does Minnesota need to improve?

1) Bullpen Help

It makes sense why the Twins could use help out of the bullpen. They've had 13 relief pitchers pitch at least 14 innings this season. Of those 13, only three have an ERA below four: Griffin Jax (2.85) Jhoan Duran (2.82), and Jordan Balazovic (3.80).

With the trade deadline past, they can't trade for anybody. But who can the Twins sign to help out their bullpen? Corey Knebel could be a solid option.

His WHIP was a bit large at 1.37 last season and blew four saves, but did also convert 12 save opportunities. He did also post a fine 3.43 ERA too. But, he tore his shoulder capsule last season and was forced to miss the rest of the season. That was about a year ago though. He might be worth kicking the tires to see if his shoulder has healed properly.

If his shoulder hasn't healed properly, maybe Kyle Crick could be an option. Crick's 4.02 ERA in 2022 isn't much better than what the relievers on Minnesota's roster are currently posting, but he does have a career 3.56 ERA, two career saves and 39 career holds. It doesn't hurt to take a flier. Why not?

2) Right-Handed Hitting Outfielder

The Twins don't have a lot of outfielders who bat right-handed. Of the seven healthy outfielders on their roster, only two bat full-time with their right hand: Jordan Luplow (who has appeared in only five games) and Michael A. Taylor (who is hitting .216 on the season). The good thing for the Twins is that there are a few options still available as free agents.

The biggest name available is Wil Myers, who just hit for .261/.315/.398/.713 lines last season with the San Diego Padres a year ago. He was an All-Star in 2016 and was 16th in NL MVP voting only three years ago. He did appear in 37 games for the Cincinnati Reds this season, though, and mostly struggled. But, he does have pedigree and fits an area of need for this Twins team.

If Wil Myers doesn't tickle Minnesota's fancy, there are other names available too. Corey Dickerson is one. Lewis Brinson is another. Jake Marisnick and Guillermo Heredia are others as well. But Myers at least has some upside that can't hurt to take a shot on.

Twins trot forward

The Minnesota Twins are looking at a postseason birth dead on. They should be going for it and seeing what happens if they get in, but they didn't do anything to improve their team at the trade deadline. But they can still address some needs on their roster to help make a playoff push.

Kyle Crick and Wil Myers seem like the best options to bolster their bullpen and to add another righty bat. They should check out and see if Crick and Myers can help them get into the postseason.