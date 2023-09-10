It has not been an ideal year for Carlos Correa in his first year of a six-year, $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, and he recently spoke about his approach as the playoffs approach.

“The way I look at it is: keep working on my swing and try to get to where I want to be and help down the stretch,” Carlos Correa said, via Bobby Nightengale of the Star Tribune. “Hopefully, once we get into the playoffs, be hot at the right time. At the end of the day, the Twins signed me to win championships, not to win personal accolades.”

Correa has hit .232 with a .313 on-base percentage with 18 home runs in 2023, according to FanGraphs. Weirdly enough, Correa's defensive metrics are not where fans are accustomed to seeing them either. He has -1 defensive runs saved with 0 outs above average, according to FanGraphs. He had 20 defensive runs saved and 9 outs above average just two years ago when he won the platinum glove award in the American League in 2021.

The Twins are comfortably in first place with a 75-67 record, which has them seven games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians in second place. Luckily, it seems as if Correa will have the chance to make Twins fans forget his struggles if he has a strong postseason.

Despite his struggles, Correa is not deflecting any responsibility, not willing to accept the excuse that his unorthodox offseason impacted his play.

“I don't want make any excuses,” Correa said, via Nightengale. “There are so many things that go through the season that you have to battle through. All players go through that. You have to figure out a way to go out there and perform for your team. Yeah, my offseason was very different than what I've done over the past 12 years, but I need to learn how to deal with things like that.”

Deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fell through for Correa due to physicals. After not joining the Giants or Mets, Correa re-signed with the Twins.

The Twins could make some noise if Correa plays to his potential.