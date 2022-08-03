The Minnesota Twins were a busy organization ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, and their front office’s work on the phones has left the team with a bolstered pitching staff. Among the moves made by the Twins was the acquisition of starter Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds, which sounded like music to the ears of Minnesota slugger Carlos Correa.

Although Correa has never faced Mahle before, he knows the quality of talent Mahle has and what he could offer the Twins’ rotation, revealing that he has checked out the pitcher’s profile on Baseball Savant — an advanced baseball stats database.

Via Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com:

I asked Carlos Correa if he’d ever faced new #MNTwins starter Tyler Mahle before.“No, but I checked his Baseball Savant and there’s a lot of red in there.”

With Mahle on board, the Twins can expect better numbers from their starting pitchers, who only have a collective ERA of 4.19 — good for just 18th in the MLB, so far this season. Minnesota’s starters also sport a mere 4.24 FIP, also 18th overall in the big leagues.

Apart from Tyler Mahle, the Twins also netted Baltimore Orioles reliever and All-Star closer Jorge López in a separate deal. Moreover, the Twins acquired Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers just before the trade deadline. Minnesota needs these trades to bear fruit, especially when considering the fact that the Twins parted ways with a total of eight prospects for those three pitchers.