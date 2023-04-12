Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer exited a game against the Chicago White Sox after a pitch hit him in the face.

He could walk off the field after being hit in the face by a fastball by White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito. Giolito was visibly upset as Farmer went to the ground, according to a Wednesday report from ESPN.

Kyle Farmer lay face down for a few minutes as the Twins tended to him, continued the ESPN report. He walked to the dugout with a towel press against him after he got to his feet. The Twins have not officially announced the nature of Farmer’s injury.

Kyle Farmer, a former 8th-round pick in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft, played for two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and four with the Cincinnati Reds before he was traded to the Twins in a November trade. He has played in 10 games so far for the Twins, earning seven hits, six runs, one home run, 33 plate appearances and 30 at-bats.

The Twins dealt with injuries to shortstop Carlos Correa and outfielder Joey Gallo. Gallo, who is dealing with right side soreness, said it was bothering him during a recent series. Correa was not in the Twins lineup on Monday’s game against the White Sox with back tightness.

Minnesota recalled infielder Edouard Julien, who made his MLB debut against the White Sox, on Tuesday. He was drafted in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. MLB Pipeline currently ranks him as the fourth-best prospect in the Twins’ system.

The Twins sit at the top of the American League’s Central Division with a 7-4 record, taking spots over the Cleveland Guardians and the White Sox. The 3-9 Kansas City Royals and the 2-8 Detroit Tigers round out the Central standings.