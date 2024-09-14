ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Nick Martinez heads to the mound for the Cincinnati Reds as they face the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Twins prediction and pick.

Reds-Twins Projected Starters

Nick Martinez vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Nick Martinez (8-6) with a 3.46 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Martinez went seven innings, giving up two hits and a walk last time out. He would not give up a run, and take the win over the Braves.

2024 Road Splits: Martinez is 4-2 on the year in 18 appearances and six starts on the road. He has a 2.40 ERA and a .183 opponent batting average.

Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4) with a 3.96 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Woods Richardson went 4.1 innings, giving up three hits and three walks. He would surrender two runs and take the loss to the Royals.

2024 Home Splits: Woods Richardson is 1-1 in 11 starts at home with a 3.64 ERA and a .195 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Twins Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +132

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How to Watch Reds vs. Twins

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: BSOH/BSNO

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 15th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 26th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .229 this year with 19 home runs and 86 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 25 bases with 68 runs scored. Elly De La Cruz has also been great this year. He is hitting .259 on the year with 23 home runs and 65 RBIs. Further, De La Cruz has stolen 64 bases and scored 96 times this year. Rounding out the best bats on the year in Jonathan India. He is hitting .243 with a .349 on-base percentage. India has 14 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 77 runs scored.

TJ Friedl has been driving in runs as of late. He is hitting just .174 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Santiago Espinal is hitting well. He is hitting .269 in the last week with three RBIs. He has also stolen a base but has not scored a run. Jake Fraley rounds out the best bats in the last week. He is hitting .304 in the last week, but he does not have an RBI. He has scored twice in the last week. The Reds are hitting .179 in the last week with two home runs and 13 runs scored in the last seven games.

Only one member of the Reds has an at-bat against Simeon Woods Richardson. Ty France is 0-2 with a strikeout.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting eighth in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .231 on the year with a .309 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 20 home runs and 61 RBIs while scoring 50 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .239 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs and 63 RBIs while scoring 58 times this year. Willi Castro rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .247 with a .330 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs with 53 RBIs while scoring 80 times.

Matt Wallner has been productive in the last week. He is hitting just .250 but has a .375 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Kyle Farmer has hit .462 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs scored. Carlos Santana rounds out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run, three RBIS, and three runs scored. The Twins are hitting .213 in the last week with five home runs and 20 runs scored in 6 games.

Current Twins have 25 career at-bats against Nick Martinez. They have hit .320 against him. Manuel Margot is 3-4 with two RBIs. Meanwhile, Christian Vazquez is two for six, and Carlos Santana is 1-5 with a double and an RBI.

Final Reds-Twins Prediction & Pick

Nick Martinez has been solid in his last two starts. He has gone 12.2 innings, giving up just one earned run and winning both games in that time. Simeon Woods Richardson has not been as good as of late. He has given up nine runs in his last 12.2 innings of work as the Twins have gone 1-2 in those games. While Martinez has been the better pitcher as of late, the Reds offense has struggled heavily. Take the Twins at home in this one.

Final Reds-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-156)