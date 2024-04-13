Carlos Correa didn't have a great 2023 campaign with the Minnesota Twins, but he's proven to be intent on getting back on track in 2024. While he's put together a solid start to the new season, his momentum appears to have come to a halt thanks to some untimely injury news that will surely upset the Twins and their fans.
Like a lot of other teams across the MLB, Minnesota has dealt with a handful of injuries as they have crawled out to a 4-7 record on the year. Correa was one of their few bright spots early on, but even that has been hit with quite a damper now, as he is headed to the ten-day injured list due to a right oblique strain.
Via Bob Nightengale:
“Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, who was having a fabulous start, was placed on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.”
Twins hoping Carlos Correa can make a quick return to action
If there's a silver-lining with this injury, it doesn't seem like Correa is expected to miss a super long period of time as he tries to get healthy. Compared to all the other season-ending injuries we've already seen (particularly with pitchers), it seems like Correa and the Twins got somewhat lucky when it comes to this ailment.
The problem is that Minnesota will be hard-pressed to find a way to get by without Correa, who had been on a bit of a roll through 11 games (.306 BA, 1 HR, 4 RBI, .876 OPS). Add in the absences of Royce Lewis and Max Kepler, both of whom hit the injured list prior to Correa, and Minnesota is lacking some serious firepower on offense right now.
With Correa out, Kyle Farmer and Willi Castro are likely going to be tasked with holding down the fort at shortstop in his absence. The problem is that neither guy has been particularly great to start the year. Farmer will likely get the first crack at filling in, but he's gotten just one hit in 16 at-bats to start the year. The problem is that Castro isn't doing much better, as he has just three hits over 29 at-bats so far.
In what is looking like a surprisingly competitive American League Central division, the Twins are running out of time to overcome their slow start to the season, especially with all of the injuries they have already suffered. They are going to need Correa, Lewis, and Kepler to all come back relatively soon, or they could quickly find themselves with quite a steep deficit to overcome.
The good news is that Correa shouldn't be out too long, and who knows, maybe all he will need is the minimum ten days to get himself back on the field. But considering all the struggles the team has already dealt with, losing Correa is certainly less than ideal, and it will be interesting to see whether or not they are able to stay afloat without him on the field.