The Minnesota Twins have been playing better baseball since the trade deadline and seem like the clear favorite to come out of the AL Central. They are currently 60-55 and are 4.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for first place. The Twins also got some very important injury news on Wednesday in the midst of their playoff push.

Infielder Donovan Solano has been battling some knee issues and received a positive MRI, according to a tweet from Dan Hayes. This is huge news for the Twins. Solano will still have to take some time off, but the concern was that it would be a major injury. He avoided that and shouldn't have to miss too much time.

Donovan Solano is having a good year at the plate this season. He is currently batting .278 with four home runs and 25 RBIs with an OPS of .780. He has a .991 fielding percentage at first base this season where he has spent the most time, and he has a 1.000 fielding percentage at second base and third base. Solano is definitely an important part of this team and it's huge for the Twins that he won't have to miss significant time.

Staying healthy will be crucial for the Twins down the stretch. Typically a team in first place in the division will have a playoff spot even if they fall out of that top spot, but that's not how it'll go in the struggling AL Central this year. Every AL wild card team currently has a better record than the Twins, and so do the two best teams that are on the outside of the wild card bubble. The AL Central will only be sending one team to that postseason, so it's division title or bust for Minnesota.