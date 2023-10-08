The Minnesota Twins will meet the Houston Astros for Game 2 of the American League Division Series. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Twins-Astros Game 2 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Astros defeated the Twins 6-4 in Game 1 of the ALDS. Now, they have a chance to tighten their grip on this series. But the Twins will have something to say about that as they play the Astros in Game 2 with the hope of stealing a game in Houston.

The Twins finally got out of the first round and won a game and a series for the first time in 19 years. Now, they have the chance to take down the defending champions. Game 2 will prove critical. Thus, the Twins must steal at least one game from the Astros.

The Astros battled through adversity to win the AL West. Hence, they are back where they feel they belong. The Astros will bring all the firepower to this series. Likewise, they have the potential to make some noise at Minute Maid Park.

The Twins have a challenging task ahead of them as they venture into Houston. Significantly, the Astros entered this series with a 29-15 record at Minute Maid Park over their past 44 home games.

Pablo Lopez will make the start for the Twins and is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in these playoffs. Recently, he went 5 2/3 innings while allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out three and walking two in a wildcard win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Lopez did not face the Astros during the season.

Framber Valdez will make the start for the Astros. Significantly, he is 7-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 13 career playoff appearances. Valdez went 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA through four postseason starts in 2022. Conversely, he went 1-1 with a 7.78 ERA in five starts in the 2021 playoffs. But Valdez also went 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 2020. Which Valdez will we get?

The Twins won the season series 4-2. Additionally, they took two of three from the Astros in Houston. But the playoffs are a different scenario completely, and the Twins will have their hands full.

Here are the Twins-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Playoffs Odds: Twins-Astros Game 2 Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-176)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How To Watch Twins vs. Astros Game 2

Time: 8:03 PM ET/5:03 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins come into this series with high hopes of pulling an upset. Ultimately, it starts with their lineup and ends with their bullpen. There is potential, even from a lineup that did not have one player that hit 25 home runs.

Edouard Julian is the leadoff hitter and will try and get on base early. Significantly, he had a batting average of 2.63 with 16 home runs throughout the season. Third baseman Jorge Polanco batted .255 with 14 home runs. Meanwhile, the best hitters are in the 3-5 slots. Royce Lewis had a batting average of .309 with 15 home runs, while Max Kepler had a batting average of .260 with 24 home runs. Additionally, Lewis already has two home runs in the playoffs.

But everyone will be looking to see how Carlos Correa does against his former team. Therefore, there might be extra motivation for Correa to slug it out. The bottom four of the lineup all had at least 11 home runs.

The Twins have a decent bullpen. Ultimately, they will trot out Jhoun Duran, Griffin Jax, and Emilio Pagan as a terrific trio to help keep the games close. But these three must locate their pitches and avoid making the same mistakes the Seattle Mariners in their series with the Astros last season.

The Twins will cover the spread if their bats can get past Valdez. Then, the bullpen must pitch well in a critical situation.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

When everyone thought the Astros might be out, they came back with a vengeance. Therefore, expect plenty of firepower from this lineup as they prepare to face the Twins in Game 2.

Jose Altuve is their mainstay at the top of the lineup. Meanwhile, Alex Bregman is right behind him and drove in 25 home runs and 98 RBIs this season. Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez are the most dangerous hitters in this lineup. Ultimately, Tucker had a batting average of .284 with 29 home runs and 112 RBIs, and Alvarez had a mark of .293 with 31 home runs.

The rest of the lineup has experience but has not produced much this season. Significantly, Jose Abreu, Michael Brantley, Chas McCormick, Jeremy Pena, and Yanier Diaz must all produce on their end.

The Astros have one of the best bullpens in the majors. Therefore, they will continue to trot out Ryan Pressly, Bryan Abreu, and Hector Norris with the goal of shutting down this young Minnesota lineup.

The Astros will cover the spread because their lineup is getting hot at the right time. Also, Valdez is a playoff superstar.

Final Twins-Astros Game 2 Prediction & Pick

It's easier to trust Valdez and the Astros in this one. Therefore, expect them to cover the spread.

Final Twins-Astros Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: -1.5 (+146)