The Minnesota Twins travel to the west coast to take on the San Diego Padres Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Twins-Padres Projected Starters

Zebby Matthews vs. Michael King

Zebby Matthews (1-0) with a 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 5 innings pitched, 5K/0BB, .250 oBA

Last Start: vs. Kansas City Royals: Win, 5 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: N/A

Michael King (10-6) with a 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 135.1 innings pitched, 161K/47BB, .221 oBA

Last Start: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Win, 6 innings, 7 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 10 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 3.79 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 54.2 innings pitched, 81K/21BB, .232 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Padres Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +132

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How to Watch Twins vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Zebby Matthews is making his second career start, and his first was a good one. He was able to earn the win against the Royals, who are a very good team. In that game, Matthews did not walk a single batter, which is not a surprise. In his MiLB career, Matthews has walked just 22 batters in 205.1 innings. He also walked just seven batters in 97 innings this season. Even more impressively, Matthews is able to strikeout batters at a decently high rate. If he can continue to pound the zone, and keep his walks, down, the Twins will win this game.

Since the beginning of August, the Twins are 11-5. They have hit .254 through those 16 games, and they have a .780 OPS. Minnesota has scored over five runs per game in those 16 games, as well. When the Twins score at least five runs in a game this season, they are 50-8. Minnesota is unbeatable when they put up runs, and that has shown this year. If they can find a way to get to King, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego is one of the better offenses in the MLB. They lead the MLB in batting average, and they are towards the top in slugging percentage. San Diego has also struck out the least amount of times in the MLB. Along with that, the Padres have the lowest whiff rate in baseball. Do not expect the Padres to strike out a lot in this game, so it will be up to them to make hard contact. If the Padres can make some good contact and push a few runs across, they will be able to win this game.

Michael King is having a good season, and the Padres are enjoying his success. In fact, King has been one of the best pitchers since the beginning of May. Since the beginning of May, King has a 2.54 ERA in 17 starts, 99.1 innings pitched, 121 strikeouts, and just 26 walks. San Diego is 12-5 in those starts, as well. King has been able to pitch really well for San Diego, and I do not see that changing. If he can continue this, the Padres will be able to win the game.

Final Twins-Padres Prediction & Pick

Zebby Matthews is a young, and fun pitcher to watch. However, Michael King has been an ace for the Padres all season. I also like what the Padres have been able to do lately. I am going to take the Padres to win this game.

Final Twins-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (+136)