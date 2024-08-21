ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Twins are on the road to take on the San Diego Padres Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Twins-Padres Projected Starters

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Matt Waldron

Simeon Woods Richardson (4-3) with a 3.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 107.1 innings pitched, 92K/33BB, .231 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: Win, 5 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 4.27 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 52.2 innings pitched, 38K/15BB, .265 oBA

Matt Waldron (7-10) with a 4.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 138.1 innings pitched, 127K/39BB, .239 oBA

Last Start: at Colorado Rockies: Loss, 5.2 innings, 9 hits, 7 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 4.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 61.2 innings pitched, 59K/14BB, .239 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Padres Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +108

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Twins vs. Padres

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Woods Richardson is coming off a pretty good start, and he is having a pretty good month. He has given the Twins a chance to win each game he has pitched this month, which is something he has to do in this game, as well. In August, Woods Richardson has thrown 16 innings, allowed just 13 hits, struck out 14, and he has an ERA of 3.94. If he can have another good start in this game, the Twins will be able to win.

The Twins have a pretty good offense, but they do a great job hitting for power. They are top 10 in the MLB in slugging percentage, home runs, and wOBA. Waldron has a low chase percentage, low whiff percentage, and low walk percentage. This means he really attacks the zone. The Twins have to stay on the knuckleball in this game if they want to make some hard contact and push some runs across.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego has one of the best offenses in the MLB. The Padres are first in the MLB in batting average, and they have the lowest amount of strikeouts in the league. The Padres also do not walk a lot, so they are a team that swings early and often. It works for them, so there is no shame in it for the Padres. Woods Richardson allows a decent amount of barrels, and not a lot of ground balls. If the Padres end up barreling a few balls in the air, they will leave the yard. In turn, the Padres will win this game.

Matt Waldron is having a pretty good year. He has struggled this month, but the altitude in Colorado got to him in his last start. They are out of Colorado, and Waldron should be able to pitch well Wednesday night. The Twins, as mentioned, are not a bad offensive team. However, Waldon and his knuckleball are a tough matchup. If he can keep the Twins off balance, the Padres will win this game.

Final Twins-Padres Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game between two good teams. I am going to take the Padres to win this game, though. I think their bats will carry them to a win.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Twins-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-126)