The Minnesota Twins are on the road to take on the Detroit Tigers Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-Tigers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game. The Twins and Tigers have met seven times this season. Detroit has the series lead 4-3 heading into this four game series.

The Twins have been increasing their divisional lead, and look to be the clear favorites to win the AL Central. At 59-54, Minnesota has a 4.5 game lead over the Cleveland Guardians. The Twins are coming off an impressive sweep over the weekend after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks. Minnesota can greatly increase their series lead if they beat up on the Tigers in this four game series, but the games are in Detroit. This could be bad news for the Twins as they are just 26-30 on the road. Edouard Julien has been good since his call up to the bigs. He leads the team with a .299 average, and he has a .901 OPS. Sonny Gray leads the pitching staff with a 3.18 ERA.

The Tigers are having a surprising season. They will not make the playoffs, but Detroit is in third place in the AL Central. The Tigers hosted the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, and they lost two of three. The Tigers are not great on either side of the ball, but they do have a few decent players in the lineup. Riley Greene is batting .297 with nine home runs and 25 RBI. Eduardo Rodriguez is the best pitcher on the team. He has a .296 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 7-5 record through 16 starts this season.

Pablo Lopez will be the starting pitcher for the Twins in this game. Joey Wentz will get the ball for the Tigers.

Here are the Twins-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Tigers Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+102)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-122)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Twins vs. Tigers

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Pablo Lopez is having a solid season for the Twins. He has a 4.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and a 11.0 K/9. His K/9 is fifth best in the MLB, but his total strikeouts are third best. Lopez has been pitching well lately. In his last six starts, Lopez has allowed two runs or less in five of them. If he can keep pitching well, and have another one of his good outings, the Twins will be able to cover this spread.

Lopez does already have a start against the Tigers this season. In that start, Lopez allowed just three runs in six innings. He was also able to strikeout 10 batters in that game. As mentioned, the Tigers are a bottom-5 offense in the MLB, so Lopez should be able to repeat that success in this start.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Wentz is not having a good season this year. However, he has made two starts against the Twins, and both have been solid. In those two starts, Wentz has thrown 11 innings, allowed just seven hits, five earned runs, and struck out 13. Nine of those strikeouts came in the first game. The Twins are not good at the plate, and they lead the MLB in strikeouts by a large margin. Wentz should be able to have another good start in this game – if he does generate those swings-and-misses.

As mentioned, Detroit struck out 10 times against Lopez the last time they faced him. However, they were able to get seven hits, and score three runs. If the Tigers can cut down on the strikeouts in this game, and push a few more runs across, they will find a way to cover the spread.

Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Tigers have found a way to beat the Twins this season. However, with the pitching matchup in this game, I am leaning towards the Twins. I will take Pablo Lopez and the Twins to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+102), Under 8.5 (-114)