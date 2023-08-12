We're here for another prediction and pick for today's MLB action as we turn towards this matchup between contenders in their respective divisions. The Minnesota Twins (60-58) will take on the Philadelphia Phillies (65-52) for the second game of their series after the Phillies won yesterday 13-2. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins-Phillies prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Twins are currently leading the American League Central and have a 3.5-game lead over the Guardians. The Twins have been up and down this month, notching several-game winning streaks and following them up with short losing skids. After winning five in a row, the Twins have lost their last four games and are looking to break this mini slump. Pablo Lopez (RHP) will be their starter.

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently second in the National League East but sit 9.5 games back of the leading Atlanta Braves. Following some struggles after the All-Star break, the Phillies have managed to pick their play up and move ahead in the standings. They're 13-7 in their last 20 games and will look for their seventh win in eight games here tonight. Taijuan Walker (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Twins-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Phillies Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+126)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-152)

Over (9): -102

Under (9): -120

How To Watch Twins vs. Phillies

TV: Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET/ 3:05 p.m. PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins had to turn to their bullpen last night to pick up the pieces of a broken outing from their starter. After going out to an early lead, the Twins gave up six runs in the very next inning and couldn't get back from the remainder of the game. Coming back from large deficits hasn't been their strong suit, so they're going to need a solid performance from their starter to avenge last night's loss.

Pablo Lopez (7-6) will start with a 3.81 ERA through 141.2 innings of work. His strikeout numbers have been great this year and he's putting a ton of movement on his pitches, stifling batters while doing so. The Twins have won his last two starts and he's only given up one total run through both of his last games. Both wins also came on the road so Lopez will give them a great chance as he settles into this spot.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies' bats were working overtime last night and they quickly erased the early deficit they saw in the second inning. Kyle Schwarber continues to mash the ball, homering last night and going 2-2. They've outscored opponents by 25 runs over the last five games and it's looking like their success will continue while they're playing at home. They're 34-22 when playing at home this year and have gone 18-19 when listed as the underdogs.

Taijuan Walker (13-4) will start behind a 3.98 ERA through 126.2 innings of work. He's been one of the best starters in all of the league this year with his record. While he has trouble walking batters, it hardly effects his WHIP as Walker does a great job of striking out the side in tough situations. He attacks batters aggressively and will look to do the same against this struggling Twins offense.

Final Twins-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are going through opposite streaks right now with the Twins trending downward and the Phillies trending upward. The Phillies have been one of the best home teams in baseball this year and Walker has been lights-out for them. For the prediction, let's lean with the momentum and take the Phillies to cover this spread at home.

Final Twins-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies +1.5 (-152)