ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Simeon Woods Richardson will take the mound for the Twins in their series finale with the Royals on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Royals prediction and pick.

Twins-Royals Projected Starters

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Michael Wacha

Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3) with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Simeon Woods Richardson did not factor into the decision in Monday’s 5-4 win against the Rays, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

2024 Road Splits: Simeon Woods Richardson hasn’t been as sharp on the road as he’s been at home where he is 4-2 but has a 4.26 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.

Michael Wacha (11-7) with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Michael Wacha allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Guardians.

2024 Home Splits: Michael Wacha has been dominant at home with a 6-2 record with a 3.16 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Royals Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: +100

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How to Watch Twins vs. Royals

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Minnesota Twins head to Kauffman Stadium to face the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, all signs point to a potential upset led by the promising young arm of Simeon Woods Richardson. While Michael Wacha has been a solid presence for the Royals this season, there are several factors that give the Twins the edge in this matchup.

Simeon Woods Richardson, despite his limited major league experience, has shown flashes of brilliance that could translate into a dominant performance. His mix of a mid-90s fastball and sharp breaking pitches has the potential to keep the Royals’ hitters off-balance throughout the game.

Michael Wacha, while having a respectable season overall, has shown signs of vulnerability in recent starts. His ERA has crept up over his last few outings, suggesting he may be tiring as the season progresses. The Twins’ lineup, known for its patient approach, could exploit any command issues Wacha might have.

Surprisingly, the Twins have performed exceptionally well on the road this season. Their ability to win away from Target Field demonstrates a mental toughness that could be crucial in a hostile environment like Kauffman Stadium. The Twins’ bullpen has been one of the most reliable in the league. If Woods Richardson can provide a solid 5-6 innings, Minnesota’s relief corps should be able to lock down the late innings and secure the victory.

While Wacha and the Royals have home-field advantage, the combination of Woods Richardson’s potential, the Twins’ offensive prowess, and their strong road performance make them the favorites to emerge victorious in Sunday’s contest.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Kansas City Royals prepare to host the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, all signs point to a dominant performance from veteran ace Michael Wacha and a crucial victory for the home team.

Michael Wacha has been nothing short of exceptional for the Royals this season. With an impressive 11-7 record and a 3.50 ERA, Wacha has emerged as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball since May. He hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any start since May 5, showcasing remarkable consistency and effectiveness on the mound.

The Royals have been formidable at Kauffman Stadium, and their home field advantage could prove decisive. With the support of their passionate fans, Kansas City’s hitters are primed to provide Wacha with ample run support against the inexperienced Simeon Woods Richardson. With the Royals eyeing a wild card berth, every game takes on added significance. Wacha’s veteran presence and playoff experience will be crucial as Kansas City looks to maintain its momentum in the tight AL wild card race.

Simeon Woods Richardson, while promising, lacks the major league experience to match up against a seasoned veteran like Wacha. The pressure of a playoff race could prove challenging for the young Twins pitcher. Kansas City’s offense has been clicking lately, providing solid run support for their pitchers. This balanced attack should give Wacha the cushion he needs to work comfortably and efficiently through the Twins’ lineup.

With Wacha’s dominant form, home field advantage, and the urgency of a playoff race, the Royals are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Twins on Sunday.

Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick

In this pivotal matchup, Michael Wacha and the Royals are poised to secure a victory against the Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Wacha has been in exceptional form, not allowing more than three earned runs in any start since May 5. His consistency and veteran poise give the Royals a significant edge over the less experienced Simeon Woods Richardson.

The Royals’ offense has been clicking lately, providing solid run support for their pitchers. With Wacha’s dominant performances and the team’s push for a wild card berth, Kansas City has extra motivation to win. While the Twins are a formidable opponent, Wacha’s experience and the Royals’ home field advantage should propel them to a crucial victory in this important late-season contest.

Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals ML (-118), Under 8.5 (-112)