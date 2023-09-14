The Minnesota Twins travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago White Sox for the start of a four game series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Twins lead the seasons series with the White Sox 6-3. The Twins have won the last four games of the series, as well. Against the White Sox, the Twins are batting .214 with 10 home runs, and 40 runs scored. Byron Buxton leads the team with eight hits in the nine games played. He has also scored six runs. Four of his hits have been home runs. On the mound, the Twins have a 2.67 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 9.0 K/9, and five quality starts against Chicago.

The White Sox are batting an abysmal .220 with 10 home runs, and 30 runs scored. Eloy Jimenez has 11 hits, and he has only played six games against the Twins. Three of those hits have been home runs, and he has scored five runs in those games. Yasmani Grandal, and Andrew Benintendi have 10 hits each in the series with Minnesota. Pitching wise, the White Sox have a 2.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 11.6 K/9. Five of their nine starts have been quality.

Kenta Maeda will get the start for Minnesota. Jose Urena will start for the White Sox.

Here are the Twins-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-White Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-120)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+100)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Twins vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins are facing a struggling Jose Urena. He has an ERA over 8.00, and his WHIP is over 2.00. Urena has been hittable all season, and this is not the first season that has happened. Urena has allowed nine home runs in six starts, and 31 hits in 22 1/3 innings. The Twins get a little bit power happy at times, but that should play to their advantage in this one. If the Twins can hit Urena, as most other teams this season, they will cover the spread with just their offense.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have faced Maeda this season already. It was back in April, but they did have some success against the right-handed pitcher. In that game, the White Sox scored four runs on eight innings, and they hit a home run. Maeda did throw six innings in the game, but the White Sox ended up winning. Chicago definitely needs to hit the ball better than they have been lately, but this could be the game. If the White Sox can get hot offensively against Maeda, they will cover the spread.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Twins have been able to beat the White Sox this season. To go along with that, Chicago has been one of the worst teams in the second half of the season thus far. I have absolutely no trust in Jose Urena, and that trust is even lower with the White Sox this season. I am going to take the Twins to cover the spread, and win this game.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (-120), Over 9 (-110)